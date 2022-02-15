‘I hope that it’s going to be 2025’ – Bohs expect new Dalymount to be ready in three years if ‘political will’ in place

A BRAND-NEW Dalymount Park could be open by 2025, Bohemians have said as the club’s chief operating officer Daniel Lambert insisted plans would not be derailed by a campaign to save the Tolka Park from demolition as part of the overall project.

Bohs, Shelbourne and Dublin City Council (DCC) are key stakeholders in a plan which would see the two clubs move into a new stadium at Dalymount, with the sides sharing Tolka Park while work is being done on Dalymount. Tolka Park would then be demolished to provide for housing.

“I hope that it’s going to be 2025,” Lambert says when asked when fans can expect to see action in a new 6,000-capacity Dalymount, a project which has seen DCC spend almost €8m to date, on the acquisition of the site from Bohs and maintenance work, with an estimate of €35m for the overall plan.

"We see with other projects around the country that they take longer to build than they should. This is maybe down to things that are maybe outside our control and outside the council's control.

Read More

"The big thing in Dalymount's favour is that nobody is against it. All the political parties support it, the residents' groups support it. I think it will come down to that funding decision. The main thing is the design of the stadium.

"The planning will go in in May or June and we expect to have full planning later in September or October. It will get to the planning stage, then it is the political will to get it done."

The ‘Save Tolka Park’ campaign has amassed more than 1,000 submissions, detailing support from the local community as well as Shels supporters who are keen to preserve Tolka as a football ground, a campaign that is ongoing.

But Lambert is adamant that the overall project will proceed, even if the Save Tolka Park campaign succeeds.

“Dalymount is a long way down the tracks. We would be pretty confident that Dalymount will go ahead as is, I don’t think it would impact it,” Lambert added