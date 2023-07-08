‘I hope it gives the lads a bit of a reaction’ – Pat’s boss Daly bemoans late slip with Europe on the horizon

St Patrick's Athletic manager Jon Daly during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Cork City at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic boss Jon Daly hopes to see a reaction from his side in next week’s Europa Conference League tie after Cork City's injury-time leveller saw them drop two points in the title race.

The Saints were less than two minutes away from closing the gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers to just two points, as they led courtesy of Jake Mulraney’s first-half Goal of the Season contender.

But Ruairí Keating’s dramatic 93rd minute strike levelled the game and saw the Leesiders leave Richmond Park with a valuable point, as the Saints were denied a sixth successive home win.

LOI Premier Division review - Friday 8th July 2023

Up next for St Pat's is a trip to face F91 Dudelange in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round first-leg tie on Wednesday, and Daly hopes to see his side respond in Luxembourg.

“I hope it gives the lads a bit of a reaction,” said Daly following the 1-1 draw, as his side remained in second, four points off the top.

“Coming off the back of last week (7-0 win v UCD), it was fantastic and everyone feels great. If you win 1-0 against Cork, maybe you feel good still. It's a good one to refocus us and make sure we go into Wednesday’s game fully concentrated.

“Jake steps up and produces a fantastic goal. It should be enough to see it out. On another night you win the game 1-0 and go away happy. We conceded in the last 90 seconds and it deflates you a little bit, but we will pick the lads up again.

“Of course when you get to this stage of the season down to the last third, you are running out of points to gain. So if we had held on, which we probably should have done, you have gained two points on the teams above you.

"Obviously Derry City scored late (2-1 win v Sligo Rovers) as well, which is good for them. But we will focus on ourselves and try to get points when we can. We’ll take it on the chin and move on.

Read more St Pat’s suffer late leveller as attentions turn to Europe

Mulraney bagged his sixth goal of the season with a stunning strike to put St Pat’s ahead, with Daly hailing the 27-year-old’s impact since arriving from MLS side Orlando last January.

“It was a fantastic goal, he’s in good form,” said Daly of the winger, who has registered seven goal contributions in his last six starts.

“It's a great pass from Chris Forrester to find him in space. It was one of the first moments of the game where we stayed in their half for a couple of passes. Then Jake with a fantastic finish.

“I can’t really ask much more from him. He’s producing wonderful goals and magic moments. I think he’ll definitely be a contender for a couple of goals of the season with some of his finishes.

“He's obviously had that little spell out where he was suspended so he’s probably still getting himself back up to speed. I'm very pleased with Jake. He stepped up again and delivered a great goal.”

Keating’s eight goal of the season denied St Pat’s a sixth successive league win over the Leesiders as Daly lamented the late sucker-punch.

“They got a couple of ricochets, then it dropped to the one man you don’t want it to drop to in the box, Keating. To be fair to him he put it away well. It's disappointing, I thought we managed Cork relatively well throughout the game and didn't feel under pressure. I thought we could have been better in the final third, our final pass.”