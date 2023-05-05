‘I haven’t come out on the right side yet against Rovers but I’m looking to change that’ – Bohs man Horton has derby aim

No extra motivation should be needed for a Dublin derby which is also a clash of the top two. But Bohemians man Grant Horton is determined to use tonight’s derby to end his own miserable run in the fixture.

The defender, on loan from Cheltenham Town, has played for Bohs three times against the Hoops and lost all three. Last term he played in a 3-1 loss which turned out to be his final game of the campaign as injury ruled him out for the rest of the year.

"It's not a good record but it can change on the day, anything can happen,” Horton told independent.ie ahead of tonight’s game at Tallaght Stadium.

"It’s a big game, there’s a huge buzz around it. It's the enjoyment for the fans but as players you take each game as it comes, it's about getting the three points, getting as many points as we can this season. It's one of the biggest games in Ireland, I haven’t come out on the right side yet but I’m looking to change that, make a happy memory in the derby for a change.

"We know it will be difficult in Tallaght, if we keep a clean sheet and do our job at the back we have a good platform to go and play, clean sheets are massive home or away, our away record is very good and we look to build on that. They have hit form and have picked up a lo of wins but we focus on ourselves.

"I want to play well in every game, Rovers is no bigger than any other in this league, but we want to go there and win. Rovers was my last game of last season so that was an annoying one to leave on, but it's good to be back and playing in these big games again. I got injured in training a few weeks before the Rovers game but it gradually got worse and worse as I was playing and training on it, I had a scan and that was bad news so I missed the rest of the season which was hard to take.”

He returned to his parent club in England to complete his rehab. When the 2023 League of Ireland season was about to start, Horton was out of favour at Cheltenham so a call from Bohs to come back for a second spell was welcome.

“I was back at Cheltenham watching the rest of the Irish season while trying to get back fit, I stayed in contact with some people here, wins were hard to get and it was a disappointing season," he says.

“Bohs were in contact to say they wanted me back, I wasn't in the team at Cheltenham so I felt it was a good call to come back, I knew the league and knew the club and the timing was ideal with a new season, it was about getting minutes. I am 21, I have time to get better and improve, I just want to play,” added Horton, whose loan is up in the summer where he will assess his future as Cheltenham have an option on him for another 12 months.

An ever-present in Declan Devine’s side, he admits that Bohs have been erratic at times – a poor 1-1 draw away to UCD followed up by a convincing home win over Cork City – but sees clean sheets as the key. “It's been weird with us being up and down, we have had setbacks but you don't always have to play the best, you only get three points for a win no matter how well you play, if you play ugly or play the best game of your career, it's the same three points,” he finishes.