St Patrick's Athletic striker Ronan Coughlan says the opportunity to work with Stephen O'Donnell was a major factor in leaving European football behind to relocate to Dublin.

Coughlan opted to leave Sligo Rovers at the end of the 2020 season even though he had helped the club to secure a spot in the maiden UEFA Conference League.

But the forward felt that Saints boss O'Donnell could help to bring him to the next level and two goals in his opening three games for the Inchicore side represents a good start. They host Derry City at Richmond Park this evening.

"I spoke to Stephen after my first year in Sligo and what he said to me then was what he said to me the next year (last winter) and I just felt like I needed a change of scenery, a change of just someone to push me on more," says the 24-year-old.

"I felt like I needed a manager to maybe push me on that extra bit and to really get the most out of me, day in, day out.

"When I spoke to Stephen he was ticking all the boxes and yeah, everything he's said has been spot on since I've come into training. Every single day he demands standards and intensity.

"The staff at Sligo were unbelievable with me, it just someone who would push me on that extra bit and having spoken with Stevie, it was exactly what I wanted as a player, I want to improve as a player every single day and it's not always just about the team and just ticking along and doing well. I wanted to be driven to be better."

O'Donnell has said it's early days to talk about title challenge, even though the Saints have taken seven points from a possible nine and drew away to champions Shamrock Rovers on the opening weekend.

"We're not getting carried away at all," said Coughlan, who did not veer from the party line. "Any of the boys will say that, and the staff. But of course you want to be up at the top end of the table where you're challenging, we're not going to hide that fact. Obviously we want to be up there, St Pat's should be up there."

Online Editors