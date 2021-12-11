‘I felt I couldn’t turn this opportunity down’ - Dundalk announce return of Stephen O'Donnell as Head Coach

New Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell lifting the 2016 league trophy during his time as captain of the club. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Stephen O'Donnell says the opportunity to return to Dundalk was too good to turn down after his contentious appointment as head coach was officially announced by the Oriel Park club.

O'Donnell shocked St Patrick's Athletic by informing them of his intention to leave just 48 hours after their FAI Cup final success over Bohemians.

He officially resigned last Friday and the passing of a week from that point was the trigger for Dundalk to confirm the 35-year-old is taking charge - although St Patrick's Athletic still feel they are due compensation with the terms of his contract with the Dublin club a source of dispute.

O'Donnell has been joined in Louth by his assistant Patrick Cregg while the management team is completed by former Dundalk player and ex-Bray boss Dave Mackey (61) who - as reported by independent.ie last night - is coming in as first team manager to meet the requirement for a Pro Licence holder on the ticket.

Mackey won the league as a player with Dundalk back in 1991.

O'Donnell did not address the situation with the Saints in a press release that focused on his connection with Dundalk, the club he captained during Stephen Kenny's trophy laden era.

“Not only did I play for Dundalk, but I also lived in the town and I know the connection that’s there between the club and the supporters. The mood of the club dictates the mood of the town,” he said.

“When you have a football-crazy town like that, the potential is massive, and I felt I couldn’t turn this opportunity down.

“It’s a challenge I’m really excited about, and I can’t wait to get cracking with Dave and Padge now.”

Dundalk's new owners targeted O'Donnell as they felt it would be a statement of their intent.

“We believe we have identified and secured a coaching team that will make us very competitive, both next season and beyond,” said chairman Sean O'Connor, the co-founder of tech firm Statsports.

“We have a nice blend of youth and experience which really excites us, and the fact that Stephen and Dave already understand the DNA of Dundalk FC, and know what makes the club tick, is a great starting point.”

“Stephen is the best young coach in this country and to have him back at Oriel Park, where he led us to so many trophies as a player, is fantastic,” added co-owner Andy Connolly, who is back at the club after being one half of the ownership team in the Kenny years before selling to American owners Peak6.

“He was paramount to our success during the Stephen Kenny era and is a very special person who is hungry and has the same objectives that we do. I’m sure our fans will be absolutely delighted to see him return.

“Patrick is another coach with a bright future ahead of him and has already built up a brilliant understanding with Stephen over the past couple of seasons at St Patrick’s Athletic.

“It is also great to see Dave Mackey back at Dundalk,” he added. “Dave has been involved in the League of Ireland for almost 40 years and brings a wealth of knowledge to the role which will be invaluable to Stephen, Patrick, and everyone at the club.”

Cregg said he was 'extremely grateful' to St Patrick's Athletic for his time at the club, but stressed "my focus now is on doing the very best for Stephen, Dave, the rest of the staff and the players which, in turn, leads to doing the very best for Dundalk Football Club and the fans.”