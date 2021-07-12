Stephen Bradley believes there is more to come from his Shamrock Rovers side in the Champions League as they attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit in their clash with Slovan Bratislava.

Slovan, who have been victorious in all three of their previous meetings with Irish opposition, arrive in Dublin today ahead of Tuesday's second leg at Tallaght Stadium, where Rovers will be boosted by the presence of a 1,500-strong crowd.

Vladmir Weiss, fresh from duty with Slovakia's national team at the Euro 2020 finals, played in that 2-0 win in the first leg in Bratislava where he missed a late penalty and he could start in the second leg as his father Vladimir, Slovan's coach, makes another trip to Dublin, a city where he has managed both Slovakia and Georgia.

Slovan are clear favourites to advance to the second leg, where the winners of this tie play Young Boys from Switzerland. But while an Irish club has never overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Bradley has not given up hope.

"I still feel there is more in us and I think we will show that tomorrow night. Over there, I think we showed them too much respect and the conditions played a part as well but they are a good side," Bradley said today.

"We did ok for parts of the game and you take into account the quality of the opposition and the heat but we can be better in every aspect, we know that and I am sure we'll show that tomorrow, without being naive and not respecting what they are.

"The approach is, we just have to make sure we're focussed and we concentrate for 90 minutes. We switched off for two minutes over there and got punished for both so we have to make sure we're focused and stick to the game plan."