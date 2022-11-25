‘I feel like Waterford is the place to be for me’ – Danny Searle signs long-term deal as Blues boss

Waterford manager Danny Searle has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Searle took over the First Division side last June and led the Blues to the play-off final earlier this month, but they were defeated by UCD.

The 44-year-old's contract expired following the play-off loss, but will now remain at the club following positive discussions with owner Andy Pilley.

Searle has won 15 of his 24 games in charge to date, and led Waterford to the FAI Cup semi-final last month where they were beaten by Shelbourne.

"I’m delighted to get this deal signed and get planning for 2023," said Searle in a statement.

"I’m proud of the work that we’ve done since I came in during the summer but we have much more to do. The potential at the club is huge and that’s what we’ll be looking to reach over the coming years.

“This is a long-term project for the club and I, so to get this contract sorted means that securing a squad for 2023 is now our main focus.

“I’ve had great support from the club owner Andy and from everybody at the RSC since I arrived here. The fans have been outstanding; and I feel like Waterford is the place to be for me now. Roll on 2023.”

"We’re delighted to give Danny a new contract at the club, we feel he’s the right man to help get Waterford back where we belong," Pilley added.

Elsewhere, Dundalk's Darragh Leahy has signed a new two-year deal with the Lilywhites. The 24-year-old full-back made 28 league appearances this year as the club returned to Europe with a third-placed finish.

"Once the season ended and the gaffer sat down with me and said he wanted to keep me, I was absolutely delighted,” said Leahy.

“My first year at the club in 2020 was interrupted by COVID and 2021 was tough, to say the least, so this season, especially at the back end when we were pushing for Europe and the fans really got behind us, was unreal and I loved it."

"Darragh gives us real variety and has the kind of profile we want in our squad, someone who’s at the stage of his career where he is ready to kick on and go up another level,” added Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell.

Cork City's Barry Coffey has also signed a new deal, keeping him at Turners Cross for 2023. The midfielder joined the club in July 2021 on loan from Celtic, and hit 14 goals this term after signing permanently last July.

"Since I first came into the club on loan, I have really enjoyed playing for Cork City and the support we have got from the fans has been unbelievable. They have been brilliant to me since I signed and I am really looking forward to playing for this club in the Premier Division," said Coffey.