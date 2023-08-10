‘I don’t think they should be allowed’ – Stephen Bradley not happy with timing of Man United’s Dublin friendly

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley wants to call a halt to the hosting of high-profile pre-season games involving overseas teams at the Aviva Stadium if they clash with domestic action.

Last Sunday saw Rovers play host to Cork City while Dundalk played at home to Shelbourne, on the same day that the Lansdowne Road ground was opened up for a friendly between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao.

Played in a stadium part-owned by the FAI, the Man United friendly was launched by a PR event involving Denis Irwin at the ground and confirmation of the fixture was first announced via the FAI’s own social media channels.

Rovers had a gate of 3,419 for their fixture at home to Cork on the day of the United match, which was a sell out, a massive drop from the attendance of 5,824 for their previous home league game, although that was a top of the table clash with Derry City.

Bradley is critical of such FAI-sanctioned friendlies when there is a clash.

“I don’t agree with them, I don’t think they should be allowed when there are domestic games on," Bradley told the club’s website.

“I understand our games get moved because of Europe and these friendlies are set in stone a few months out and logistically it’s tough, but, as a rule, going forward, I don’t think they should be allowed.

"We all know how important gate receipts are to every club in the country. Ours have been brilliant, our fans have been brilliant and it’s the August bank holiday, I get all that, but I don’t think there should be other games on when we’ve got domestic games.”