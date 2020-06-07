'I don't think an even split will work' - Shelbourne CEO calls for FAI's financial package to be done on club-by-club basis

Shelbourne CEO Dave O'Connor has asked that League of Ireland clubs who have continued to pay the wages of players and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic should not be treated the same as those clubs who stopping paying salaries once the FAI puts forward its detailed plan for a restart of the League of Ireland.

After weeks of talks between officials in Abbotstown and club representatives, this Thursday the FAI are due to finally produce their financial package which will allow for a resumption of the League of Ireland, the only league in Europe currently without a set date for resumption.

That may involve a reduced number of teams as some clubs have said they will not be able to resume the season behind closed doors, and a much shorter season, if football is to be played in 2020, though a weekend update from the Government, which reduces the need for Covid-19 testing on players while they are training, will ease the financial and logistical burden until matches resume.

The four clubs due to play in Europe this season (Bohemians, Derry City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers), who resume group training today, have continued to pay wages to players and staff, as have Shels, with the assistance of the Government's Covid-19 scheme, but other clubs simply laid off their staff during the pandemic.

And Shels insist that needs to be taken into consideration when the FAI are working out the details of their financial plan. "What we have managed to do, in keeping players and staff paid while availing of the Government scheme, can't last forever," O'Connor told Sunday Sport on RTE.

"We do need clarity very soon on a return date and specifics on how the league will be structured in terms of fixtures, travel, costs will depend on how many games you have. We can manage for another period of time with the players and staff on the books but we need clarity. We need to see what financial package the clubs will be presented with.

"It's up to the clubs to go back and see what financial exposure they will have if they return but that depends on how many fixtures they have, if there's a possibility of attendances coming back into the stadiums before the end of the year, that will all dictate what it will cost clubs to go back," he added.

"We need to see how the finances will be distributed and that will be a very difficult task for the FAI and the clubs and other stakeholders.

"We have continued to pay our players where other clubs, for their own perfectly valid reasons, stopped paying their players. We have spent a certain amount of money in the last 10-12 weeks that other clubs haven't. How that money is going to be distributed is a difficult question to answer.



"It will have to be club-by-club and it will require a massive amount of honest and transparent conversations with club reps and the FAI, I don't think an event split will work due to the different structures of the clubs.

"The FAI have said it will be done in a very fair and transparent way, and I have no reason to doubt that. Returning with a reduced number of teams was mooted last week but it needs clarity.

"It's been complex and difficult but I'd like to think that, as a club, we have represented ourselves well. But it's a big week and hopefully meetings on Thursday will provide clarity for clubs.

"There are still a couple of hurdles that need to be jumped before we get the season back up and running but I am hopeful, things seem to be moving in a positive direction."

When a return to action behind closed doors, with some matches being streamed live, was initially mooted, some clubs such as Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic said football without matchday income from fans was not feasible but the Shels CEO says clubs can't rely on a 'money tree' from the FAI.

"There is a onus on the clubs to consider what can work for us as a club, I don't think the FAI can be expected to come up with a package that covers clubs 100% so they'll break even at the end of the season, there is an onus on clubs to try and fill the gap.

"If the gap is too big, clubs cannot be expected to come back and trade recklessly but if that gap is small, there's an onus on clubs to try and raise revenue to fill that gap. It all depends on what the gap is," he added.



"The worry for clubs is that the return to football behind closed doors will potentially result in clubs having to trade recklessly, potentially putting the clubs at risk of insolvency as with no crowds at games it's a massive chunk of revenue lost for clubs.

"We are hopeful that on Thursday the FAI will present a financial compensation package for clubs to look at and see if it's viable, that's what we are hopeful of."

