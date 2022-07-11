‘I don’t play young boys just to say “Duffer is playing kids”’ – Damien Duff hails impact of Shelbourne’s starlets

Damien Duff praised the impact of his young players as Shelbourne defeated Finn Harps 3-1 on Friday, and added he is not starting them for the sake of it.

A first half brace by Gavin Molloy, on his fifth top-flight appearance, put Shelbourne in the driving seat at Tolka Park.

Eighteen-year-old Jad Hakiki contributed an assist, in a fabulous individual performance, as Jack Moylan’s calm finish sealed three points in the closing stages.

“I don’t play young boys just to say, “Duffer is playing kids,” or to take pressure off myself,” said the Shelbourne manager.

“I want to win games. Gavin has been fantastic. It got to a point with him and Jad, that I had to play them. They’re playing because they deserve to play, Jack Moylan is the same.”

Shelbourne's league meeting against Shamrock Rovers, scheduled for Friday, was postponed last week due to the champions participation in Champions League qualifying.

While the news was frustrating, Duff understood the importance of giving domestic clubs the best possible chance of succeeding in Europe.

“We wanted to play the game, but I get why it was called off,” said Duff, with Shelbourne not in action again until July 22 away to UCD.

“We have to look after Irish teams in Europe. I want the league to do well. I want people to see it around Europe and worldwide. I’ve been really happy with the recent performances. Against Sligo and Bohemians, we should have won, so it is what it is.”

Finn Harps’ only two wins of 2022 had come in their encounters with Shelbourne earlier this season. The win saw the Reds go 16 points clear of Harps in ninth, as they aim to secure their Premier Division status for next season.

“It was a great win, in an absolutely massive game,” said Duff.

“This was a cup final because of our positions in the league. We were 13 points ahead before the game, and if they won, they’d bring it down to ten.

"That can plant seeds of doubt in everyone’s mind. It was important to keep them at arm’s length and pull away even further. Over the 90 minutes I think we deserved the game.”