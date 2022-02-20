‘I don’t mind playing second fiddle to Damien Duff’ – Pat’s boss Tim Clancy says he’d no issue with pre-match hype

St Patrick's Athletic manager Tim Clancy says he had no issue with the spotlight on Damien Duff ahead of Friday's derby at Tolka Park but he believes that his players have shown they have the ability to make headlines this term.

The Saints came away 3-0 winners from the eagerly anticipated season opener, with Clancy acknowledging that his side were clinical when it mattered in a competitive encounter.

"With the greatest of respect, I don’t mind playing second fiddle to Damien Duff when you look at the career he’s had," said Clancy, addressing the pre-match hype.

"His appointment is something that has probably made the league exciting this year, additions like that. He’s an absolute legend in Irish football but listen, it was about the players on the pitch which is the most important thing and we’ve shown that we have players there that are very capable.

"One thing we spoke about since the start of pre-season that we were coming here to a sell-out and that Damien would have them at it from the very start as they are a very fit team. We’ve analysed them in pre-season.

"We knew the first-half particularly would be very, very tight and that bit of quality that you can’t really coach, you’re lucky to have that in your team and Darragh (Burns) produced a worldie."

The 19-year-old was on the radar of clubs from both Scotland and England over the winter and the Saints turned down derisory bids.

Clancy reckons Burns has a big year ahead of him with further interest inevitable. The Saints secured a substantial fee for James Abankwah from Udinese who remains on loan until the summer and Clancy feels that his progression can have a positive impact on others; especially as regards being properly valued by suitors.

"Every kid and especially Darragh just wants to play football," he said. "When there is noise around the place, we saw it with James going to Udinese and getting a good deal, hopefully anyway the days are gone where the best young players are going for next to nothing.

"Darragh showed tonight why clubs were interested in him and I think he’s going to improve again and have a very good season and a very good career in the game."