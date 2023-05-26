‘I didn't know it was this intense’ – Gamer Kevin Custovic loving life on loan at Cork City

Cork City defender Kevin Custovic admits he was only aware of the club through playing FIFA before arriving on loan, but insists he is loving life on Leeside now.

The Swedish native (23) is on loan at the club this season from Danish second-tier side Vejle Boldklub and when his agent first approached him with the potential move, he admits he only recognized the club’s crest from playing the popular video game.

“The only thing I knew about Cork was from when I was playing video games really. I knew the crests of Cork and Shamrock Rovers,” said Custovic, ahead of tonight’s clash against champions Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross (7.45).

“The house I’m living in, there are a lot of gamers. I’m with Daniel (Krezic) and Tunde (Owolabi). I play FIFA and then Daniel and I play a lot of Call of Duty. Tunde likes to play ice hockey actually.”

Custovic is one of three Swedes at City this season, along with Krezic and Albin Winbo, while former Finland U-21 cap Jonas Hakkinen is on the club’s books too.

Custovic admits the League of Ireland is more intense than he initially expected, but is enjoying his loan spell so far, despite City struggling so far as they sit in ninth place.

“I didn't know it was this intense in the league, I really like it because it’s different and you learn a lot,” added the defender, with City still yet to announce a new permanent manager following the resignation of Colin Healy earlier this month.

“In Sweden it’s more tactical. But here if you are not on it every time, you will have a hard time. I think it would be difficult for a lot of people to come to Ireland to play.

“It’s also kind of similar to Danish football. They have Copenhagen, teams that are similar to Shamrock Rovers. In Sweden I would say I’m one of the most physical guys, but here I’m in the middle somewhere.”

Cork picked up their first win in seven last week against Sligo Rovers, but face a daunting task this evening against four-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers.

The sides played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Tallaght Stadium last March, as Cork let a two-goal lead slip in the closing stages. The Hoops come into the game off the back of a shock defeat to Drogheda United last week, and Custovic is confident they are capable of pulling off another upset.

“100pc,” he replied, when asked if City could get a result against the champions tonight.

“You see that everyone can beat everyone in this league. It’s just about doing the right things. We have big respect for Shamrock Rovers because they're champions, but you also saw what we can do up in Tallaght.

“You saw the last game when they played Drogheda, small opportunities can win games. We have a positive feeling for the game. They have really good, quality players, but we believe we can get a good result.”