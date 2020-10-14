Daire O'Connor has opened up on his abrupt exit from Cork City on the eve of Neale Fenn's departure.

The shock around the Wicklow native's sudden exit was viewed as a contributory factor to Cork's decision to part company with Fenn as the Leesiders stayed rooted to the bottom of the table - they remain there under caretaker boss Colin Healy.

O'Connor was substituted during the first half of what proved to be Fenn's final game in charge against St Patrick's Athletic and in an interview with the LOI Weekly podcast detailing the circumstances around his departure, the player explained what happened at the beginning of the following week.

The manager set out his squad in an 11 v 11 in training and, according to O'Connor, 'called out two teams and said anyone who is not shape can go inside, they're not needed. I was looking around and I was the only one.'

O'Connor went to the gym and was later told by assistant Joe Gamble that Fenn wanted to see him.

"I was rattled because I'd never really not trained before," said O'Connor, before explaining Fenn told him how he was free to go because he wouldn't be featuring in the run-in.

O'Connor said it was hard to take as he had a good relationship with Fenn and had even done 'favours' for the manager such as picking new signings up from the airport and showing them around Cork.

"There was no real argument," he said, "I was fighting a losing battle. I didn't expect to go in Monday morning to training and not go back again.

"I think he was trying to get a reaction (from the others). People have been saying, surely there was a fallout, a personal disagreement, a fight. There wasn't one thing that sparked it. I'd say if we met tomorrow morning for a coffee, we could probably chat for an hour. There was no massive disagreement.

"I don't want to throw him under the bus and say he was unravelling but he was under pressure to an extent. We all knew that. It's a results business. We were under pressure and he was under pressure.

"We tried everything. We tried nice fun training sessions, we tried hard gruelling sessions, we tried running sessions without no ball for the day, we tried everything and nothing seemed to actually work. He was getting more stressed out, which happens."

The major frustration for O'Connor was that he signed papers to formalise his departure which meant that when Fenn headed for the exit door 24 hours after he did, there was no coming back to play for caretaker boss.

He is now back home considering options both in Northern Ireland and in England and Scotland and will make a decision in the coming days.

