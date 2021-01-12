'I definitely feel I can play at the top level here'- Molloy targeting Irish opportunity after Poland stint

Eric Molloy is hoping for an opportunity in the League of Ireland after a spell abroad. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The much-travelled Irish striker Eric Molloy says he's keen to lay down roots in Ireland and prove himself in the Premier Division of the League of Ireland.

Since leaving Wexford Youths in 2016, at the end of their only season in the top flight, the Carlow native has played abroad in New Zealand and Poland.

He had spells on trial at Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic in 2019, scoring for Bohs in a friendly against Chelsea, but opted to move to Polish second-tier side Stomil Olsztyn.

However he left there last summer and, despite a trial with Shelbourne, has since been without a club. But after a spell back in his native Carlow, the 28-year-old is eager to make his mark here.

"I feel I am coming into my prime now and I'd love to be able to play in Ireland, where family and friends can see me play," he told independent.ie.

"I left Poland in July and came home. I had opportunities to go back to Poland, I had an offer from Shels and I considered that but I had a good contract offer from Poland. But things got bad there with Covid and it broke down, just didn't happen, and I hadn't signed with anyone by the time the League of Ieland started back so I was just left training on my own.

"But I am eager to get back, I'm very fit as I have been keeping in shape and I'd love to play in the Premier Division here. I've had a bit of interest from clubs here but nothing concrete so far. I definitely feel I can play at the top level here.

"I watched a lot of games last year and I feel I can do well at that level, as the standard I was playing at in Poland was very high, you have teams here in Ireland's Premier Division who aren't full time but most of the clubs in the second and third division in Poland are full-time, so I am confident I can cope.

"I played in the World Club Championship when I was in New Zealand, I scored against Chelsea, I have shown I can play and score goals at a high level."

Molloy made headlines when he scored for Bohs, as a trialist, in a summer friendly against Chelsea at Dalymount Park, that 1-1 draw the first game in charge of the Blues for Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has welcomed the "strategic partnership" which will see his current club, Everton, work with Sligo Rovers.

Sligo unveiled details of the collaboration which will see Everton offer input on fan engagement, summer camps, marketing.

"The clubs will exchange knowledge across both coaching and business operations," Rovers said in a statement today, stressing the links between the two clubs which go back to 1939 and the move by Everton legend Dixie Dean to the Showgrounds which saw Dean win the FAI Cup.

"I’m delighted with this partnership between two clubs close to my heart in Sligo Rovers and Everton," says Coleman, who joined Everton from the Bit O'Red in 2009.

"I’ll be forever grateful to Sligo for giving me my start in professional football and for helping to pave the way for my move to Everton, the Club I am proud to captain and represent each and every day.

"This partnership will benefit both clubs and, in particular, can provide support to Sligo from the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic."

Online Editors