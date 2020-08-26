'I decide, I am the manager' - New Dundalk boss insists there'll be no interference from owners in team selection

Newly appointed Dundalk interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli during the press conference for his unveiling at Oriel Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

New Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli has insisted there will be no interference from the club's American owners when it comes to picking his team.

The Italian has taken charge at Oriel Park in dramatic circumstances following the sudden departure of Vinny Perth amid persistent murmurs about board input into personnel matters. Perth has admitted there was tension around the subject.

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer, the father of Peak6 founder Matt, has become increasingly influential in recent months but Giovagnoli (49) says he will be his own boss.

"I don't think it's going to happen, this is not the deal we have," said Giovagnoli today.

"I decide, I am the manager. They hired me to do that."

Giovagnoli was shocked to receive a call from Hulsizer last Friday which told him he was in contention and subsequently described his task as a kamikaze mission to pals.

He said he wasn't aware if his presence in Italy - a green list country - was a significant factor in Dundalk turning his way at short notice.

Giovagnoli has arrived in Louth with his assistant Giuseppe Rossi who also hails from his home town Apecchio. He has spent the past eight years in America, primarily working with the Metropolitan Oval junior soccer academy; their owners have a good relationship with Peak6.

"I hope they picked me because I can do the job," said Giovagnoli, who admitted he had to do rapid fire research on his new brief.

"I have to be honest with you....I didn't know the league. But I started to study the league as soon as I had the first conversation.

"Coaching is about knowledge and we have built our career on learning, studying...eating soccer, sleeping soccer and so this job is another challenge.

"The only thing I know (about Ireland) is where I sleep and the club. It’s been 48 hours now. I come here and I go home to sleep. That’s all I’ve done and it’s all I’m going to do for three months...I promise you. I’m going to get them to put a mattress here for me.

"It is a strong group of players here. They have already started to show me that. When we trained they worked like animals. They were getting everything that we were suggesting so fast....so that means they are professionals."

His first game in charge is an FAI Cup tie with Cobh Ramblers on Sunday, but the main priority for the owners is the outcome of Monday's Europa League draw.

