‘I couldn’t process it… it was the worst news imaginable’ – Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins on the death of his brother

Kevin’s death made his footballing day job a blessing and a curse but now adds motivation

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins at the game against Shamrock Rovers in March, in the week where a service was held for his late brother, Kevin

Before Ruaidhrí Higgins takes the time to open up about the devastating loss of his brother Kevin, the Derry City manager wants to speak about the legacy of another.

A few weeks back, the Higgins family home in Limavady was thrown open to guests who will always retain a special place in their hearts.

Colin and Eithne Bell lost their son Kevin (26), a talented GAA player and Irish dancer, after a hit and run in New York 10 years ago this month.

In February of this year, Danny and Mary Higgins lost their son Kevin (49), a psychotherapist and GAA fanatic, after he suffered a heart attack at his adopted home in Sweden.

The work of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, established by Colin and Eithne to help Irish families who have lost loved ones abroad, allowed a family in shock to get a handle on the logistics created by unthinkable tragedy.

In the blurry period after Kevin’s death, Higgins’ younger brother Paddy rang the Bell’s number in search of help. “We’ve been expecting your call,” was Colin’s reassuring message.

“They asked my brother three things – where was he, what’s the end destination and the name for a contact in Sweden. That was it, they did the rest,” he explains. When the dust settled, the dinner invitation was extended. “We spent a few hours together,” he continues. “It was an emotional day but a brilliant day.”

Sharing grief, and opening up about the impact of it, is another step towards a version of normality.

For Higgins, who is immersed in a busy schedule with his front-facing job, finding the time to process the events became a struggle that led to burnout.

​Time has made it slightly easier to talk freely about the shadow that has hung over his season.

The main thought in his mind, when he woke up on the morning of February 3, was a friendly with Carrick Rangers that night. Higgins was in the en suite of his bedroom when he heard his wife Lisa take a phone call and race up the stairs with urgency. Their phones never ring at 7am. Internally, alarm bells were already ringing.

“She told me to sit down and then I panicked. She said, ‘Kevin has passed away’ and I said, ‘Kevin who?’… She said, ‘Our Kevin.’ I couldn’t process it,” says the 38-year-old, pausing to gather himself. “It was just the worst news imaginable.”

He had spoken with Kevin earlier that week. Kevin was a permanent fixture in his life, the oldest of four brothers and the ‘protector’ even though he’d lived abroad for decades. Glasgow, the Isle of Skye, London, Oslo. His final home was the Swedish city of Varberg. “An adventurous type of character, his own man,” the Derry boss explains.

The travel bug was planted early. Danny and Mary emigrated to South Africa at the beginning of the Troubles. Kevin and Michael were born there before they returned home to welcome Ruaidhrí and then Paddy.

The eldest retained a wanderlust, even if a strong sense of Irishness lingered. He was a partner to Sonia and a father to their two children Caoimh (18) and Ida (12), an active member of Sweden’s Irish community.

“Within two years of moving there, he became fluent in Swedish and was able to hold down a job as a psychotherapist,” continues his brother. “He was so emotionally intelligent. In my times of need, he was the first person I’d have contacted. I idolised him. A lot of our time together was on the phone or FaceTime calls, but in the last few years, post-Covid, he’d started to come home a lot more. He missed it. I’m grateful for that time together.”

All of those thoughts were rushing through his head that morning. Higgins decided he was going to do the school run for his daughters before driving to the family home, where he spent most of the next 48 hours.

The complications of Kevin being in Sweden meant it was a month before he could be brought to Ireland, a ‘month-long wake’ as Higgins puts it. “You can think of how physically and mentally draining that is for my parents.”

In the midst of it all, Derry started a league season, their manager faced the usual questions about the pressure of challenging Shamrock Rovers and all that comes with it. He tried to focus on work and largely succeeded. Yet, in a way, it was also delaying the inevitable.

A fortnight into the campaign, a service held in Sweden was scheduled for the week where, from a Derry City perspective, minds were on a trip to face Shamrock Rovers on the Friday. The manager flew into Dublin from Varberg, meeting the squad after their trip down. They were on the bus from a hotel to the ground when he rang Lisa.

“It was 6.10pm and they had literally just brought Kevin in the door of the house,” he recalls, “I’ll never forget that feeling. It was like getting hit by a bus. For a few reasons, firstly that I wasn’t there for it happening but also that this was it, this was the end. And then I had to get myself back into game mode.”

Derry enjoyed a win that might still have significance in the context of a title race, but the manager’s head was all over the place. “The final whistle went and I remember feeling numb,” he says. “I didn’t have any strong emotions. I just couldn’t wait to get home. I had a friend of mine there in his car, and once my work was done, we were straight up the road.” Higgins missed a game with UCD for the funeral, but otherwise, football functioned as a distraction that he now views as a combination of a blessing and a curse.

There was still a team to be picked, dressing-room situations to be managed and all the other tasks that come with an all-consuming profession that rarely allows for time off in normal circumstances, never mind these. The departure of assistant Alan Reynolds for personal reasons, a huge source of help in the darkest days, was a further complication.

“In the initial stages, that four- or five-week period, I think football was good for me, but then I hit a brick wall,” admits Higgins, who will finally have a window to take a few days off when the league enters a mid-season hiatus at the end of a week featuring games with St Patrick’s Athletic (tonight) and Bohemians (Friday).

“It was when it died down that it really hit me hard. It was probably the only time in my life where I would have liked to have a different occupation because I’m the leader, the figurehead of our football club, a massive club in Ireland and Derry with eyes on you all the time. In another line of work, you can perhaps go away for a few weeks and take some time. My brothers were able to do that, but in my job, you can’t do that.

“During that (bad) period, I was constantly trying to motivate myself. And thinking, ‘How can I motivate others if I can’t motivate myself?’ That’s the truth. But players and staff keep you going, the people who run the club keep you going. I can feel that energy is coming back now, and I know that Kevin wouldn’t want it any other way.”

There was a cross-code element to the grieving process. His profession exposed the news of Kevin’s passing to a wider audience, but locally, there was a heavy GAA angle.

Danny is from Glenullin, a staunch GAA village and the home of Paddy and Eoin Bradley. Growing up, the boys all played and enjoyed it and it was Kevin’s lingering passion from afar, with distance unable to prevent them from maintaining a deep knowledge of club championship football in all corners of the island. “I wouldn’t say I was the outcast, but I took a different route,” laughs the ex-professional footballer.

Many years had passed since Kevin had kicked a ball for the Limavady Wolfhounds, but the club rallied around to organise car parking and all the logistics of large numbers visiting the house, in addition to all logistical arrangements around the funeral.

It meant a lot because the family history for the six of them is knitted together by two big jaunts to Dublin.

There was 1993 and the iconic All-Ireland success, the details of every match still fresh in the mind to this day. And then there was the Aviva last November and the FAI Cup final, where they were all together again for the finest hour of a burgeoning managerial career.

“Kevin flew in with his two children on the Saturday and I got him a hotel in the airport,” Higgins says. “I didn’t really get a chance to spend time with him, but one of my memories is walking down the tunnel after the celebrations. He was up above and around the president’s box, a big smile on his face. That’s a special, special memory.”

“He’s always going to be there with me and my family. There’s constant reminders, there’s something every day. And, for my mother and father, losing their child, it’s something you never plan for in life.

“There’s no point in lying. It’s still raw, it’s hard, it’s tough. Hopefully, we get to that stage where you learn to live with it, where the tears become smiles thinking of all the brilliant times we had together.

“As difficult as it is, I know he’d be proud as punch if I go on and do well, and my brothers go on and do well in their careers. I’ve got to the point where that’s my motivation. That’s my drive. That’s what I’ve got to do.”

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City, Live, Virgin Media Two, 6.45​

To donate to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust visit https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/