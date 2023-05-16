‘I can’t just keep going on an interim basis’ – St Pat’s caretaker boss Jon Daly seeks clarity on his future

The Dubliner acknowledges the club would have reasons not to rush into a decision

St Patrick’s Athletic interim boss Jon Daly has admitted that he would like clarity on his future from the club ‘sooner rather than later’.

Daly stepped up on a caretaker basis after the departure of Tim Clancy and has asserted he would like the job on a permanent basis.

The Dubliner says he hasn’t been interviewed about the position, but his temporary work in the hot-seat has effectively functioned as his chance to show what he can do. He presided over back-to-back wins against Cork and Drogheda before an agonising 3-2 defeat to Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

Daly was asked afterwards if there was any communication from the Inchicore club about a timeline for their plans to appoint a new boss.

“No,” he replied. “I’ll prepare for Friday (another derby with Shelbourne). Obviously, I would like to know either way what's happening to be honest with you. It's one of those where I'm sure there's loads of people who have put their hands up for the job as well who are probably in a similar situation and wondering what's happening.

“As I said to the chairman (Garrett Kelleher), I'll obviously do it for as long as I'm needed, but I can't just keep going on an interim basis. You need to know what's happening. And I think the conversations will be probably had sooner rather than later.”

Daly suggested his players might be in the same boat in terms of seeking clarity, while acknowledging that the club would have reasons not to rush into a decision.

“I think so. I don't think it helps,” he replied when asked if the squad were in limbo.

“I seem to be on a daily basis saying to them, 'I don't know what's happening' and obviously keep working away, I think from a player's point of view, having been in a similar situation as a player, it is important that there's clarity, but at the same time, it's important the club do their due diligence on who they need to do it on and they feel like they get the right person in the hotseat.

“As I said, I'm an employee of the club and will do it for as long as needed, but it would be nice to know sooner rather than later.

“I've just spoken to the chairman when Tim left and just very much asked where I was at and would I step in, and I said I would. That's the most formal chat I've had about it.”

While Cork City publicly advertised for a replacement for Colin Healy, the Saints have not gone down that route, but Daly isn’t reading anything into it.

“I would imagine like most changes of manager, CVs were probably put in two minutes after the announcement went out. I'd imagine his inbox went through the roof, text messages and all sorts,” he continued.

“I'd probably imagine it was happening before the announcement was made being honest, but that's football, that's the way it works, and as I said, I'm just in that situation where I need to see what's happening myself.”

Daly was frustrated by the late concession in Tallaght, with the Saints levelling the game at 2-2 with six minutes remaining but unable to fend off a spirited Rovers response.

Richie Towell scored a decisive penalty after a foul by Tom Grivosti on Johnny Kenny. However, Daly’s issue was that his other centre half, Jay McGrath, got turned easily by Kenny in the build-up.

Daly suggested that the on-loan Coventry defender had been warned about similar mistakes.

“He has a terrible habit of trying to win everything when he can’t,” he said, “We’ve spoken numerous times before the game and in other games about how a striker getting hold of the ball and laying it off means he’s done his job, but he tries to win everything.

"Johnny Kenny is a good striker, and if you try to win something that you can’t, then he’s just going to roll you, which he has done.

“Coming to places like this, you have to defend well, which we did for most of the game, but there was a couple of things in the goals that we'd been speaking about for a long long time. We need to let the penny drop or we're going to keep conceding goals.

“Shelbourne will be looking at that and thinking ‘if we can get into situations like that, we can punish them.’ They have good players up front, so it’s important in those moments that we don't try and win balls we can't win because the same situation will happen.”