Jim McGuinness, left, with the Sam Maguire Cup following Donegal's victory in the 2012 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final against Mayo. Picture credit: Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE

Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton has confirmed he has spoken with Jim McGuinness about the vacant manager's job at Oriel Park.

But Magilton has stressed that the former Donegal GAA boss is just one of the candidates in the frame as the club look to finalise a shortlist.

And there are suggestions that the upshot of talks with McGuinness may prove to be consideration for a shorter term coaching role as opposed to the main gig.

Magilton - who is currently serving as interim boss while the manager hunt takes place - was asked directly about McGuinness today and did not dismiss speculation while being coy about where he stood in relation to the position.

"I spoke to Jim, yeah I did," said Magilton, "I've always been a huge fan. I've always loved GAA and I liked his approach to Donegal. A winning brand. I was at Celtic a few times (when McGuinness was working there).

"Jim has been a successful manager, albeit in a different spot. I believe there are crossovers, no question about that. I treat these guys with the utmost respect. They've been at the highest end; they've dealt with pressure. They know how to get the best out of individuals and teams.

"Conversations with these guys are very important. You get different perspectives on all aspects. It's just conversations. I've spoken to other people.

Earlier, Magilton had said 'he could be' when asked directly if McGuinness was in the running.

"People called me and we've had really good conversations about all things football and all things with the club and I've enjoyed them," he said.

"When you're talking to, in my opinion, leading coaches you can pick their brains too and I've picked their brains. It has been really good and I've enjoyed it a lot."

2012 All Ireland winning boss McGuinness switched codes by joining Celtic as a performance consultant - initially on a part-time basis - eventually graduating to a full time role as the assistant with their U20 team.

In 2017, he left to join Chinese side Beijing Sinobo where he spent a year as assistant to Roger Schmidt.

McGuinness was then given a chance in soccer management by American USL side Charlotte Independence but he was sacked midway through 2019 after recording just one win in 14 matches.

The 48-year-old has said that he retains ambitions to succeed in professional football and has previously stated he would be open to working in the League of Ireland.