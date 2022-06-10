‘I believe he will be a fantastic addition to our squad’ – Keith Long hails arrival of John O’Sullivan at Bohs

BOHEMIANS boss Keith Long says he has high hopes for new signing John O'Sullivan as the midfielder returns to his native Dublin after a 12-year spell in England.

Long was keen to add to his squad for the second half of the season and, following the earlier capture of full back Ryan Burke from Mansfield Town, O'Sullivan will also hook up with Bohs.

“I believe John will be a fantastic addition to our squad," Long said, confirming that loanees Sam Packham and Ryan Cassidy had ended their time with the club.

“At 28, he is coming to us with over a decade behind him in Britain where he has consistently played at a high level in the EFL. He has played nearly 250 games in England and Scotland and that will obviously bring us vital experience that will help our team. It’s a new challenge for John at a good age and we are delighted to have him at the club.”

Former Belvedere lad O'Sullivan started his senior career with Blackburn Rovers and was also part of the Ireland U19 side, alongside Matt Doherty and John Egan, which reached the European Championship semi-finals in 2011. He had spells with Carlisle, Blackpool, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley.