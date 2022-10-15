‘I am sure people will be moving on at the end of the season’ – Pender expects big clear-out at Bohemians

Bohemians will need a clearout of their current squad before new manager Declan Devine can put his own stamp on the side, the club’s caretaker boss Derek Pender has admitted.

Devine (49) was in Richmond Park to watch Friday's 3-1 win for St Patrick’s Athletic over Bohs, just hours after he was named as Keith Long’s successor at Dalymount Park. Pender, working as interim boss since Long was sacked in August, took charge for the Pat's game but Devine formally takes over on Monday.

Devine visited the dressing room after the final whistle, where it’s believed he made known his views on what he’d seen, and Pender admits that the Derry native has a massive task ahead of him, with under-performing players expected to leave in what could be a mass exodus.

It's been a disappointing year, let's be honest, from everyone, players, staff. We all haven't performed to what we should at this club and what it expects, what the fans expect," says Pender.

“It hasn't been good enough from all of us. The players are the ones on the pitch and they will know themselves, it's up to them if they want to buy into what Bohs is as a club and I don't think everyone has this year. I am sure people will be moving on at the end of the season.

“I love the club, I have done everything I can over the last five weeks, it's not gone as I would have hoped. Declan comes in, it's a great addition to the club, he has great energy and enthusiasm, I look forward to chatting to him and seeing what's ahead.

"I spoke to him on Thursday night. After training he rang me when I got told, he gave me a bit of a lift on Friday. I was looking forward to the Pat’s game. I thought him being here, he might get a reaction from the players, the players having somebody else to impress, but we are lacking that bit of confidence.

"We’re lacking what Pat’s had, they are clinical in them moments where we're not. We create our own problems with our decision making and our defending, that's the way the game went. We make a bad decision, don't defend the moments and they cut our throats. They are clinical where we lack that confidence.

“He has a really big job on his hands, you can see that with the squad here, the young lads on the bench, there's a lot of work to be done.

"I honestly think this is the best job in the country, with the way the club is and the position it's in, the foundations that have been laid over the last few years, it's an unbelievable job to have. Look at our fans, every week they sell out. We have nothing to play for as people say but they filled that [away] end, it will be sold out again next week against Finn Harps with nothing to play for but it's the biggest job in the country.

Liam Burt and Ali Coote were not in the matchday squad and did not even attend Friday’s game as it's expected the pair have played their last games for the first team, though they may be asked to line out for the club's U19 side this weekend.

“Ali and Liam were just not part of the squad. What happens next is up to Declan, he will sit down next week and chat to them I am sure and see what happens,” added Pender.