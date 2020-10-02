'I am proof that anything is possible in life' - Filippo Giovagnoli says his fairytale can inspire Dundalk's Europa challenge

Dundalk interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli and Dundalk assistant coach Giuseppe Rossi celebrate at the final whistle of the Europa League play-off win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli says that his sudden ascension to a position of prominence should be viewed as evidence that anything is possible in football as his team gear up for a daunting Europa League challenge with Arsenal.

Giovagnoli's team learned today that the Premier League giants will be their Group B opponents along with Rapid Vienna and Molde.

The 49-year-old Italian, who left youth football in New York to take his first senior job last month, admits that his side face a stiff task against an opponent with 'better players' and 'better coaches' but is determined to approach it with a positive mindset.

However, he repeated his view that Dundalk will have to raise their performance levels from last night's victory over Faroese side KI Klaksvik. Giovagnoli is pondering the lessons he should be learning from a display which he viewed as a step back from the previous week's success against Moldovan top dogs Sheriff Tiraspol even though the Aviva triumph was followed by a glorious celebration.

"Of course they are better than us but this is the challenge," said Giovagnoli, mulling over the Arsenal encounter.

"You want to fill the gap in some way. How are we going to fill the gap? Lets see. We need to play with a lot of heart and run a lot and be a little bit crazy and brave but we are going to try. We have nothing to lose.

"Listen, anything is possible. I am here, I am the proof that anything is possible in life."

Giovagnoli said that in the short term, the focus is on Sunday's showdown with Finn Harps with Dundalk actually needing to get some points on the board to secure European football in 2021.

They have fallen well below expectations this term prior to the European run, and Giovagnoli was troubled by aspects of the Klaksvik display.

He will start that review with himself, with the manager temporarily flustered afterwards by the revelation that Sean Murray had scored the opening goal when he thought it was Patrick McEleney.

"Can you imagine the emotions and feelings you have (if you think that)," he laughed. "Usually I'm really good at that but even myself I was feeling the pressure and didn't transfer the right way to play this game to the players. So I am learning, I have to learn how to control myself better.

"We have to be more relaxed than we were last night, stick to the plan and play to our football principles," he said.

"We saw last night night if you’re nervous you don’t perform. We got through, this was the objective. But we lost composure and we couldn’t perform at our best. The players know. They told me at the end of the game. They know that we didn’t perform. When I say that, we didn’t perform by our football principles, but they fought, the work ethic was there. They gave everything. It just wasn’t the right way.

"It's going to be really exciting to play at this level against those kind of teams. Imagine playing at Emirates Stadium. It’s really a dream for everyone.

"Mikel Arteta is an unbelievable coach, I really like him. He's young and trying to apply his football principles the best he can. He was building up in his defensive third, in his own box against Liverpool and never panicked. This is fantastic. When I see things like that, it really inspires me. I like the kind of coach who is not afraid of nothing. I really admire him and I really look forward to meeting him and talking with him."

Giovagnoli has also spoken with Dundalk's American owners, Peak6, who were naturally delighted by the club's progression.

It guarantees Dundalk an overall return of at least €3.8m from European football across 2020 with more riches on offer if they can pick up points although the hierarchy are actually understood to be pretty relaxed about the profit and loss situation at this remove with their overall business booming.

Dundalk is a project that has engaged chairman Bill Hulsizer, the father of billionaire Peak6 founder Matt, although the level of interest from Stateside proved unsettling when it reached a nadir in the final days of Vinny Perth's tenure.

"Yes, of course, they phoned me, and texted me, they are happy," continued Giovagnoli. "We are starting to plan for the future. We have to perform in the league now, it's a must to finish well and qualify for Europe. This is the main objective for us."

"Every day is a new challenge. Now the club is more unified, I think. We build this family environment where every player is involved in the project."

