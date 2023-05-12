‘I am more than capable’ – Jon Daly ready to take and keep Saints job

St Patrick’s Athletic interim manager Jon Daly believes he is ready to take the job on a permanent basis should the offer arise at Richmond Park.

The 40-year-old insists he is capable of taking the reins following last week’s resignation of Tim Clancy as manager, and has made St Pat’s chairman Garrett Kelleher aware of his desire to become the Saints’ permanent boss.

According to Daly, the club is keen not to let the search for permanent manager drag on.

Daly takes charge of his second game as temporary boss this evening, a home clash with Drogheda United, after guiding them to a 3-2 win at Cork City last week. He admits he doesn’t know how long he’ll be interim manager for, but makes no secret of his wish to replace Clancy in the hot-seat.

“I am more than capable of doing the job, I have told the chairman that,” said Daly, who arrived in Inchicore in December 2021 to become Clancy’s assistant.

“I have just been asked at the moment to step in on an interim basis. How long is that, how long is a piece of string? I don’t know. What I have been told is that they will look to make decisions.

“In terms of do I want the job? I have never shied away from the fact that I’d like to be a manager one day. That’s why I have gone into the coaching side, that’s why I went to Finland for a year (2021) without my family, that’s why I have come here without my family. It’s all to one day gear and get me ready for being a manager.

“I have spoken to Garret numerous times about other things, about the manager’s position and managerial situation. He told me it won’t drag on and drag on. In terms of managing St Pat’s, 100pc, I’m ready to go.

“If he needs to take two or three weeks, the club is in good hands while he makes that decision.

“If someone comes in and wants their own staff, I won’t stand in their way. I’ll still be a St Pat’s fan when I leave.”

Daly also revealed he has recently spoken to former Ireland and St Pat’s boss Brian Kerr, who previously guided the Saints to two League of Ireland titles, about the situation since Clancy departed.

“Brian is someone I spoke to when this situation happened,” said Daly, with his side in sixth ahead of this evening’s clash against Drogheda (7.45). “He goes to our games, he’s got a lot of experience and has managed at the top level. I just wanted to pick his brain on what he’s seen. About how he sees it as a St Pat’s fan, because that’s what he is. Also, from his experience, (what) stuff he would maybe do differently.”

Daly also hailed the support of the St Pat’s staff, and his wife who is living back in Scotland with their two children.

“It isn’t for everyone, it can be a lonely job at times, but I have good staff and people around me,” he said.

“I say to the players all of the time, I’m not going to get all of the decisions correct.

“If I don’t get it right, then I’m big enough to say that’s on me. That’s all I can do, just be honest with people. When you have good family and people around you, it helps and I’m very lucky to have that.”

Having suffered three successive defeats for the second time in 2023, St Pat’s got back to winning ways at Turner’s Cross last week but Daly is aware of the threats Drogheda will pose in Inchicore tonight.

“They are a good side,” said Daly of Drogheda, who they defeated 3-1 last month.

“They have players who can cause you problems but our players are well rehearsed in the threats they pose and the areas we feel we can exploit them in. It’s important we carry out that game-plan.

“Every game Drogheda have had this year, they are always competitive. It’s up to us to make sure we take our chances when they come. We’re confident we can get the result we need.”

Daly also confirmed captain Joe Redmond will be sidelined for a matter of “months” after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue.