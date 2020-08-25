'I am extremely sad it has come to this' - Dundalk first-team coach John Gill confirms departure

Dundalk first-team coach John Gill has left the club following the departure of manager Vinny Perth. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

John Gill has confirmed his departure from Dundalk FC, stating he had 'no choice given recent events.'

The first-team coach follows Vinny Perth out the door and there are strong doubts surrounding the future of Alan Reynolds with Dundalk's new Italian management team taking training at Oriel Park today.

Filippo Giovagnoli met the players this morning and laid out a training plan for the coming weeks, with the squad left in no doubt that his brief is largely centred around the importance of their Europa League campaign following the Champions League exit that spelled the end for Perth.

Gill met with Giovagnoli this morning, but was clear in his view that he needed to walk.

In a tweet this evening, the Dubliner said:

"Today I left Dundalk FC. I felt I had no choice given recent events. I am extremely sad it has come to this.

"I wish the staff, players & fans every success in the future."

Gill was brought back to Dundalk in the winter of 2018 when Perth replaced Kenny and the Louth club needed a Pro Licence holder on their staff.

It's anticipated that Giovagnoli will be officially unveiled at a press conference tomorrow.

His appointment has caused a stir given he has no experience at senior management level.

