‘I am bewildered, annoyed, I was upset as anyone would be in the week of the biggest game in the last few years’

Heartbroken Brian Murphy admitted that Waterford had 'shot themselves in the foot' after a disastrous week ended in relegation.

The veteran goalkeeper fought back tears after his hometown club suffered a playoff defeat to UCD after a chaotic preparation with the sacking of Marc Bircham 72 hours before the game following a disagreement with owner Richard Forrest.

Bircham turned up to stand with Blues supporters at last night's game and, while Murphy was reluctant to get drawn into discussing the details of the furore, he admitted to feeling anger over how the whole situation had played itself out.

Englishman Ian Hendon was dropped in at short notice to oversee preparations for the game. He landed in the country on Wednesday after receiving a call on Tuesday when the Bircham situation escalated with a suspension and then a contract termination.

Murphy said the squad were 'bewildered' by the turn of events which leaves Munster without Premier Division representation next term.

"It had a massive effect on us," he said. "We worked so hard to get in the position and we shot ourselves in the foot again like.

"I am bewildered, annoyed, I was upset as anyone would be in the week of the biggest game in, I won’t say history, but in the last few years, for what was at stake. In any walk of life, that shouldn’t happen when you’ve a massive game coming up. I don’t know the ins and outs of what happened, I’m a player, I’m paid to play football that’s it. But to say did it disrupt us? It did.

"We had a manager over for two days but, like, I’m just a bit angry to be honest. I’m not going to elaborate on it tonight because it’s raw. We worked so hard since Marc came in May and we fell short, we’ve fallen short for a few weeks now.

"I came home to play for my hometown club at the end of my career and that’s possibly my last game for the club, I don’t know yet. There are a lot of young lads in there who just needed guidance but it was late in the week that things were sorted out. I don’t know what to say, it’s just very raw at the moment. It breaks my heart really."

The 38-year-old said it was harder to take because a positive run of league results under Bircham and a run to the FAI Cup semi finals had finally lifted the mood around the club following a turbulent couple of years since his return from the UK.

"You saw what it means to Waterford over the last couple of months. When the crowds came back they were filling the place. It was a big connection between the club, the manager and the players and we haven’t had that since probably the last time the club was bought, it’s just such a shame that we have to go out the way we have done.

"I’ve an ambition to play on but it’s raw at the moment. I don't know whether they will want to keep me in the First Division.

"It's been chaotic in the club for a while but since everything changed and the club was bought, you’d walk down the street and the buzz was about the place. People were going to the games who haven’t been at games in years and you know there was a great positivity around, even from the press.

"I’ve been away for 20 years with my career so I’ve not been here much but you always keep an eye and that, but you have to go back a long time for that buzz. And it’s ended tonight. I’m sure the club will bounce back but everyone has to reassess where they’re going with their career and where they want to be but it’s hard to talk about it at the moment."

Murphy admitted Hendon was dropped in the deep end ahead of a game where Waterford took an early lead but lost their way. They adopted a very direct approach with defender Greg Halford selected as a target man up front.

The keeper insisted he was unaware of Bircham's presence in the stands, but said he had spoken to him during the week to try and get a handle on what was going on.

"I’ve seen many managers come and go in my career so it’s no surprise when one goes but it probably wasn’t great for us," he said. "Ian was coming into a difficult situation for him, he wanted the best for us over the last couple of days and as players we take full responsibility because at the end of the day we’re the ones on the pitch and we’re the ones who couldn’t get the result."

Forrest has come in for sustained criticism online in the aftermath, with the owner making a swift exit from the director's box at Richmond Park at full-time. Waterford fans had travelled in numbers for the fixture.

Hendon (49) - a former first team coach at West Ham - expressed his regret in the aftermath but indicated he would be open to talks about a future role.

"I got a phonecall on Tuesday afternoon, I've actually just come back from Spain on Sunday, it was totally out of the blue," said Hendon, who previously worked under Sam Allardyce.

"I know the chairman here and he gave me a phonecall on the off chance I would be able to help out, and, as I say, I don't know what's going on but because I knew him I said, yeah, no problem, I'll come and help you. That was on Tuesday afternoon. I got here Wednesday lunchtime and had two training sessions with the lads and to be fair the boys have trained well, they've trained better than they played tonight and they know that. That's how it's all come about

"I've hardly slept, because I've been watching and trying to look at UCD and how they play. We started the game very well and scored and I think the players probably got in their heads that they were going to win the game. We probably got a bit complacent, we didn't look after the football well enough. I'm not going to name names but a couple of lads didn't perform and UCD were the better side on the night and fully deserved to win."

Hendon confirmed he had spoken to Bircham out of respect to let him know he would be going in.

"I wanted him to know out front and up straight that I was coming here, and there was nothing underhand or arranged before him leaving the football club. It all happened on Tuesday, that was the first contact I had," he said.

"I've come in this week and I've got to say I've been into the town and what a fantastic place, the people are so welcoming. Going forward, it's a case of letting the dust settle and see what happens. I'm willing to talk, there's no issue there, I'm not happy with how the game went and I didn't think it would go that way."