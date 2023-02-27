Hull City held talks with a third Irish club but Drogheda investment discussions came to nothing

The desire of Hull City’s owners to explore options in the Irish market extended to a third club as independent.ie understands they held talks with Drogheda United in December.

Hull’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali accompanied Shelbourne officials to their Dublin derby with St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night, a twist given that the previous 48 hours had been dominated by their plans to buy into Dundalk, with manager Liam Rosenior speaking openly about the plan.

Shelbourne are actively looking for investment after a proposed deal with Southampton’s owners Sport Republic fell through, so Hull’s team have looked at the Tolka Park club as a possibility. It has also been reported that the Saints knocked back an informal enquiry to discuss if they would be interested.

However, it’s understood Ilicali’s people did have proper discussions with Drogheda United before Christmas, with the Boynesiders looking for support as part of their plans to turn full-time.

There was a mutual connection of sorts in the sense that Drogheda already have a Turkish link in the form of a long-standing connection with Trabzonspor.

This dates back to Turkish support for Ireland during the Famine and shared colours – claret and blue – with Drogheda’s club crest carrying the star and crescent that features on the Turkish flag.

But while contact was made between the respective parties, discussions ultimately came to nothing, with Hull preferring to concentrate on other Irish prospects, while Drogheda are now in talks with a separate group keen on the idea of expanding into the League of Ireland.

The comments by Rosenior, which hinted at some kind of alignment in playing style, caused a stir in Dundalk, where fans have expressed unease at the prospect of becoming some kind of feeder operation and club officials were also bemused by Hull employees speaking about the concept.

There were suggestions during the week that a deal with the Championship side was close, but a club statement effectively denied this was the case and claimed Dundalk were in talks with three parties about taking a stake of some description – be that a majority or minority share.

On Saturday, the UK Daily Mail linked Bournemouth’s American owner Bill Foley with Dundalk, but this is not believed to be a runner. Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell was asked about developments after Friday’s defeat to Bohemians, with particular reference to Rosenior’s observations. “I don’t know the backdrop to that or the information he’s been told,” he said. “I’m not sure about it. I don’t have an opinion on it.

“Our full focus is on the playing side. It’s not my remit, but I do have full faith in the owners doing what’s best for the football club.”

Dundalk have promised a further update from their chairman Seán O’Connor this week.