Hull City chasing Shamrock Rovers pair Jack Byrne and Lee Grace

Byrne's status was enhanced over the weekend as he was named Premier Division player of the year by his fellow professionals at the PFAI awards, and at that event Ireland manager Mick McCarthy confirmed that Byrne would "play a part" in Thursday's friendly at home to New Zealand.

Rovers have stressed they are keen to hold on to Byrne but they could face a battle as Hull, currently in mid-table in the Championship, are reportedly preparing a bid, and they are also keen to take defender Grace on trial next week.

Their rivals Dundalk, in action against Linfield tonight in the second leg of the Unite The Union Cup, are braced for exits.

Robbie Benson has turned down the offer of a new deal and is poised to join St Patrick's Athletic while Jamie McGrath is being linked with a cross-channel move.

Bohemians have lined up a move for Longford Town defender Anto Breslin while Sligo Rovers have confirmed the exit of Dante Leverock, Kris Twardek and Sam Warde.

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan McGlade has become the League of Ireland’s first export of the close season as he has joined English non-league side Blyth Spartans from Bray Wanderers.

Online Editors