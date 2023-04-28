How Brendan Rodgers helped Stephen Bradley keep calm and carry on

With a haul of 13 points from the last five matches, it’s all smiles around the Shamrock Rovers camp as their six-game winless run is firmly in the past.

And boss Stephen Bradley says that across his career he soaked up advice from other coaches – including ex-Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and Sean Dyche – to teach him how to cope with lows as well as highs.

A successful return of points from their three games in the space of a week – at home to Sligo Rovers tonight, away to Derry City on Monday and at home to league leaders Bohemians next Friday – could see the reigning champions make up for those dropped points in the opening weeks. And Bradley insists that he remained calm – in the early years of his time as Rovers boss when trophies were scarce as they tried to chase down a dominant Dundalk, but also this term when fans were becoming concerned.

“From speaking to people around me, people I would trust and who have been in the game a long time, all the information was to trust what you are doing,” says Bradley.

“Just stay focused on the process of it. That was hard at that moment in time because everyone was demanding results and talking about us closing that gap in a short period of time. You do start to question everything you do and a little bit of doubt does creep in.

“When you get success, when you have seen the steps to it, what it takes to get there, when it happens, you can be very, very calm and analyse it for what it is rather than get wrapped up in the noise. It all matches up. Being quite calm within yourself does not mean you are happy when you are not winning games.”

He says there was “no lightbulb moment” but “a few conversations, where I travelled to meet people within the game, or where I spoke to people on the phone.”

Former Rovers boss Michael O’Neill offered counsel over lunch but Premier League managers also offered an ear, including Rodgers, who had once admired Bradley as a player.

“Brendan tried to sign me when I was 17 or 18, I remember playing (for Arsenal) against his Chelsea team and he pulled me after the game and we had a good conversation about my performances,” said Bradley ahead of a test at home to an in-form Sligo Rovers.

“He said it was the best performance he’d ever seen from a 17-year-old. We kept in touch and tried to sign me later on at Reading, and we kept in touch ever since. When I started coaching, and managing, I spoke to him and reached out, we’ve had many conversations.

​“He’s brilliant with his time. I remember Liverpool, Celtic, even Leicester when things weren’t going so well, he couldn’t have been more helpful in terms of conversations and texts. That comes with experience and understanding it’s the right thing to do. Helping managers and coaches with your knowledge.

“This season, when we went six without a win, our eyes were telling us we were doing well, and when we looked at all the stats, we were well ahead of everyone in the league in most departments. So it was only a matter of time before the performances and stats were matched by the results. So we knew that. It was just about staying really calm.”