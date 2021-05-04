‘Horrendous’ tackles spark ire of Hoops boss Bradley

The joy for Shamrock Rovers from yet another win and clean sheet, which put the Hoops into the record books with the longest-ever run of league games without a defeat, was watered down by some additions to their injury list after a convincing victory at home to Waterford yesterday.

And Rovers boss Stephen Bradley hit out at what he called “horrendous” challenges in the game, particularly on striker Aaron Greene who could now miss part of their title defence, the Hoops awaiting the outcome of an assessment today.

The Hoops, now unbeaten in 31 successive league games, had the points wrapped up in the first half thanks to goals from Rory Gaffney and Gary O’Neill, with a third arriving from Danny Mandroiu nine minutes into the second half.

For the second game in a row, Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy went into battle without the full complement of substitutes, just four of the permitted nine subs on the Blues’ bench at Tallaght Stadium. Sheedy, who again left veteran ’keeper Brian Murphy out of an injury-hit squad, said he has gone with a half-empty bench because he fears his young players “are not going to get full protection from the officials”.

But after a game where the Blues had five players booked (Rovers had one yellow card), that stance puzzled Sheedy’s opposite number Bradley, who had to replace Greene after 33 minutes following a tackle by Tunmise Sobolwale, though Rovers did get their second goal from the resulting free kick.

“Kevin Sheedy can defend his club and his decisions, but those tackles were horrendous. That one on Aaron Greene and the one on Darragh Nugent at the end were really terrible tackles. You have tackles in games – 50-50s where you come off worst, that happens. But those tackles were really poor,” said Bradley. “It was a horrendous tackle on Aaron. It’s gone right down the back of him. For me the referee needs to take control of the game and send him off.”

Rovers got their first goal when Mandroiu reacted first to a drop-ball situation, after ref Adriano Reale had blocked a Lee Grace pass, and played the ball in to Gaffney for a finish on 13 minutes, while O’Neill then scored his first of the season, after Waterford had failed to clear a Dylan Watts free kick, awarded for Sobowale’s foul on Greene.

Waterford called for a penalty when John Martin tumbled in the box, with Rovers going on an immediate counter-attack to score their third on 54 minutes, Max Murphy with the assist for Mandroiu. “We need to start winning games but I’m sure the players will start doing that,” said Sheedy.

There was another blow for Rovers as Neil Farrugia, on as a second-half sub in his first appearance of the season due to injury, was unable to complete the game and hobbled off.

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Grace, Scales, Hoare; Gannon, O’Neill, Watts (Williams 55), Mandroiu (McCann 55), Murphy (Farrugia 68); Gaffney (Nugent 68), Greene (Burke 33).

WATERFORD FC – P Martin; Power, Evans, Sobowale, Mascoll (Stafford 60); Waite, O’Keeffe, Mashigo, O’Reilly, Mutswunguma; J Martin.

REF – Adriano Reale.