Hopes for Dundalk resurrection from Perth’s second coming

He’s a keen student of the game, so Vinny Perth is surely aware of the ‘Never Go Back’ principle, which says that one stint at a club is enough for any manager.

Already this year, Neil Lennon (Celtic), Zinedine Zindane (Real Madrid) and, closer to home, Declan Devine (Derry City) have been ousted from their roles, in their second spell as manager of those clubs, after massively disappointing seasons and the history books show that the second time around at Chelsea (Jose Mourinho), Liverpool (Kenny Dalglish) and Newcastle (Kevin Keegan) ended in acrimony.

That said, Perth has decided to put aside his own personal history with Dundalk – they sacked him just 10 months ago after he’d won four trophies in his first season as manager – and go back. It’s easy to see why the job appealed to Perth, who had applied for numerous jobs abroad in the 10-month spell since Dundalk axed him.

“Sometimes in life you’re very lucky and you get a second chance,” Perth said last night in an interview with the club’s in-house media channel, ahead of tonight’s game at home to Longford Town, where Dundalk are desperate to move out of the bottom three.

Read More

“Statistically, UEFA say 65pc of most managers only get one job and this is my second, albeit at the same club. I’m very lucky. It took a lot of soul-searching on both sides but we’ve come up with what I think is a really good solution. I’m really proud to be back.”

He says he can put aside the pain he felt for his axing last year.

“There was a certain amount of obstacles to get over and there was hurt on both sides but you have to park your ego at the door, otherwise you have no chance. Yes, I was hurt and maybe the club was hurt but really what matters is Dundalk Football Club,” he said.

There is massive work to be done, not just on the field. Dundalk FC remains a byword for chaos, summed up in the dramatic recruitment process of recent days, as well as a bloated, expensively assembled squad dotted with clearly inferior signings. Perth has numerous battles to face, and not just the scrap for three points in the league and the demand for progress in Europe next month. He was not universally popular in the dressing-room last time around and it’s believed that at least one senior player last week contacted the club’s US owner to voice concerns from a section of the squad about Perth’s mooted return.

A power struggle has also been predicted between Perth and the man he replaced, Jim Magilton.

Still the club’s sporting director, Magilton has acted as interim manager in the two months since Filippo Giovagnoli left and it’s widely believed locally that Magilton did not favour a return for Perth.

Perth says he and Magilton are “on the same page for a lot of issues”, saying: “One thing I know about Jim Magilton is he wants the best for Dundalk FC and so do I.”

Asked about player unrest ahead of his second coming, Perth labelled that as “outside noise” but admitted “there were a couple of conversations that had to be had” as Dundalk face into a vital month of league and European action which, amid claims that their Peak6 backers are considering a withdrawal, will shape the club’s future.

Tonight’s League of Ireland previews

Bohemians v Drogheda Utd

(Dalymount Park, 7.45)

Team news: Bohs could recall Rob Cornwall and James Finnerty. Drogheda’s Luke Heeney and Jordan Adeyemo are back from suspension.

Talking point: Drogheda frustrated Bohs with a late equaliser last month but with a fit-again Cornwall adding steel at the back, Bohs can earn the win.

Ref: Ben Connolly

Odds: Bohs 5/6, Drogheda 3/1, draw 5/2

Verdict: Home win

Dundalk v Longford Town

(Oriel Park, 7.45)

Team news: Dan Cleary and Brian Gartland are out long-term and Wilfried Zahibo remains in quarantine, but Chris Shields is available for Dundalk after a ban. Longford boss Daire Doyle serves the second of a three-game suspension.

Talking point: Confidence has been low in both camps but Dundalk should get a new-manager boost for Vinnie Perth and earn a win against a Town side who just can’t seem to keep clean sheets.

Ref: Rob Hennessy

Odds: Dundalk 1/3, Longford 15/2, draw 15/4

Verdict: Home win

Waterford v Shamrock RVs

(RSC, 7.45)

Team news: Daryl Murphy, Cian Kavanagh and Isaac Tshipamba are doubts for Waterford. Rovers hope to have Ronan Finn and Seán Kavanagh back, but Joey O’Brien and Dylan Watts remain concerns.

Talking point: Rovers need a response after one win in five, return of injured players aids their cause.

Ref: Adriano Reale

Odds: Waterford 9/1, Rovers 2/7, draw 4/1

Verdict: Away win

St Patrick’s A v Sligo Rovers

(Richmond Park, 7.45)

Team news: Pat’s recall Sam Bone after a one-match ban. Sligo’s Romeo Parkes is back from suspension, Garry Buckley is fit again.

Talking point: A tricky away double-header facing Sligo. The return of Garry Buckley should get their defence back on track after last week’s loss to Drogheda, but a draw may have to do.

Ref: Paul McLaughlin

Odds: Pats 1/1, Sligo 14/5, draw 21/10

Verdict: Draw