'Hopefully we can throw a spanner in the works starting Friday' - Conor McCormack relishing life in Galway

Conor McCormack has joined up with Galway United ahead of the 2021 season. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Conor McCormack reckons he will be facing a Premier Division standard squad in his opening match as a First Division player after his winter move to Galway United.

McCormack has travelled west to be reunited with his old Cork City boss John Caulfield, and it's technically a step down for the experienced midfielder, who has spent the last decade in the top flight.

But Galway have gone full-time this season and will start the campaign against promotion favourites Shelbourne, who have added to their squad since a sudden collapse of form saw them suffer relegation from the top flight via a playoff.

It's a heavyweight clash by the standards of the second tier and McCormack is relishing the encounter.

"We know Shels have managed to keep a lot of their players and they've nearly strengthened their team from last year," said McCormack, speaking on the new LOI Central podcast.

"I know they are early favourites to win the league and hopefully we can throw a spanner in the works starting from Friday night."

McCormack was under contract with Derry for the 2021 season but Galway agreed a deal with the Candystripes as the player had personal reasons for wanting to move back down south.

The opportunity to link up with Caulfield and his coach Lisa Fallon was also attractive. McCormack was a key member of Cork's double-winning side in 2017 and has been made skipper at his new abode.

"I wanted to be successful, and having worked with John before and Lisa Fallon as well, I decided I would go with that," said the 30-year-old.

"I was looking out for his results from when he came in here last season. I know John does things right and we're hoping to have a good successful season."

In what promises to be a competitive division, Caulfield and McCormack will be locking horns with Cork after their surprising 2020 demotion.

Colin Healy is now in charge at Turner's Cross and they kick off their campaign with the novelty of a Cork derby against Cobh Ramblers.

UCD will be strong this term and they host Athlone, who have invested with a hope to improving their fortunes. Wexford take on Cabinteely in Friday's other game, while new additions Treaty United are the latest incarnation for men's senior football in Limerick and they travel to face a strong Bray Wanderers side on Sunday.

Online Editors