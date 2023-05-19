Hoops slump to home defeat as Draper and Rooney goals enough to seal Drogheda win

Shamrock Rovers 1 Drogheda United 2

Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers reacts after a missed chance during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division loss to Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Drogheda have proved a bogey team for Shamrock Rovers of late and their latest battle stayed true to form as Kevin Doherty’s side picked up their first win in eight after an impressive display which knocked the champions off top spot.

Strikes by Freddie Draper and Dayle Rooney either side of the break, combined with some heroic defending secured a big three points for the visitors and condemned Rovers, who were seeking a seventh successive win, to their first defeat in 14.

Although Drogheda remain in eight, the shock win brings them to within two points of Sligo Rovers and will no doubt boost confidence after a tough run of recent results.

Stephen Bradley’s 300th match in charge of the Hoops turned out to be an anniversary to forget, as he watched his side drop to second place after struggling against Drogheda’s compact rear-guard.

Both goals came from rapid counter-attacks before Rory Gaffney’s late strike set up a grandstand finish, but Drogheda held on and are now unbeaten in their last five clashes against the Hoops.

Rovers top scorer Graham Burke tested Colin McCabe early on, after Dayle Rooney’s tame shot failed to trouble Hoops goalkeeper Leon Pohls, as first-choice Alan Mannus continues to recover from a broken finger.

The hosts first chance arrived courtesy of a sublime through-ball by Richie Towell to find birthday boy Neil Farrugia, who squared across to Gaffney, but the Galwegian’s effort was spectacularly cleared off the line by Aaron McNally in the nick of time.

Burke found a pocket of space on the half-hour mark but saw his shot well blocked by Drogheda centre-half Conor Keely, before Jack Byrne’s stunning chip over Drogs’ back-four picked out Trevor Clarke – his effort denied by Emmanuel Adegboyega who returned from suspension.

The Hoops had failed to keep a clean sheet against Drogheda in their previous seven clashes, and that became eight when Conor Keeley sent a long ball up towards Lincoln loanee Draper on 44 minutes.

Finding himself one on one with the returning Sean Hoare, the 18-year-old striker showed great skill to spin by the Rovers centre-half, cut inside to his left foot and unleash a rocket past Pohls for his fourth of the season – making Rovers pay for not making the most of their early chances.

The champions found themselves frustrated by Drogheda again after the restart, with McNally and Keeley clearing their lines as Rovers tried to break down the compact defence.

With his side in need of a spark, Bradley’s side switched to a back-four as Johnny Kenny was introduced on 55 minutes with Gary O’Neill dropping into centre-back.

But their new shape barely had time to settle as Rooney doubled Drogheda’s lead moments later, his fine first touch allowing him to finish from close range after an expert cross by Luke Heeney for his first of the season.

The champions bombarded the visiting box as they sought a way back into this contest, with their best opportunity falling to Towell, who skied his effort over from close range.

Rovers pulled one back on 79 minutes through Gaffney who poked the ball home after Towell’s initial effort was blocked.

Lopes went closest to a dramatic leveller late on but it wasn’t to be as Drogheda secured a massive three points. They continue to haunt the champions.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls, Hoare (Kenny 55), Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Byrne, Clarke (Kavanagh 82); Towell, Burke; Gaffney.

Drogheda United –McCabe; Heeney, Brennan, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Deegan; Grimes (Foley 76), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Ref –R Harvey