Hoops rue missed chances in valiant effort as Zlatan and Milan's class shine in Tallaght

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his side's first goal, as Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace look on during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

AC Milan kept up Italian football's record of never conceding a goal in European competition against Irish opposition as a sublime display by the seven-time winners of the European Cup put Shamrock Rovers to the sword in Dublin.

A first-half goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put Milan on their way while a finish from close range from Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu on 67 minutes earned them a more comfortable lead and a safe passage into the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Rovers had four chances on goal, three of them falling to Aaron Greene while Ronan Finn was also on target with a header but keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, an Italian international, dealt with their threats. With players like Franck Kessie and Calhanoglu fully in control, allowing the mercurial Ibrahimovic to dip in and our of the game as befits a man about to turn 39, the outcome was never in doubt.

Rovers knew that, to pull off what would have been the biggest shock of all time for an Irish club in European competition, they needed everything to go their way and could also not afford to make mistakes, making Milan work for their goals if they were to get them.

And after a relatively quiet start it was the home side who had the first chance of the game, on 13 minutes. Jack Byrne played in a superb ball for Greene who bore down on goal and fired in a shot which needed a save from Donnarumma.

Expand Close Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan shoots to score his side's first goal past Alan Mannus of Shamrock Rovers. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan shoots to score his side's first goal past Alan Mannus of Shamrock Rovers. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Milan bided their time in what was their first competitive game of the season and it was an error from Rovers which opened the door for the Italians on 23 minutes.

Lopes tried to play the ball out of defence but French full back Theo Hernandez pounced, played it to Ibrahimovic whose quick pass was received and passed on again by the impressive Calhanoglu and Ibrahimovic was waiting for the return pass to finish past Mannus.

It could have been 2-0 minutes later, Ibrahimovic again the threat as he played in Samuel Castillejo and Rovers needed Aaron McEneff's alertness to clear in the box.

Rovers tried to respond as a great ball from Joey O'Brien sent Greene on his way again, the forward shrugging aside Matteo Gabbia to fire at Donnarumma, who conceded a corner.

Milan were in full control, though, Lopes on hand to clear from Hernandez on 35 minutes with Ibrahimovic setting up Calhanoglu a minute later. Three minutes from half-time a great Milan move was finished with a poor effort from Ibrahimovic, though Rovers captain Ronan Finn did get a header on target in the final minute of the half.

Read More

Milan exerted sustained pressure on Rovers in the second half and were rewarded on 67 minutes, Calhanoglu with the finish after a patient build up in a move started by Ibrahimovic.

Greene threatened again on 71 minutes, getting a shot on goal from a cross by sub Dylan Watts, but Donnamurra was comfortable with the save.

The game sewn up, Milan coach Stefano Pioli used the closing stages to get minutes into his players' legs, a debut for new signing Sandro Tonali with Bosnian international Rade Krunic and one-time Manchester City prospect Brahim Diaz also given a chance.

Diaz came up with a stunning move late on to play in Castellijo but Lopes did well to snuff out the danger, Milan having to make do with that 2-0 lead which was enough to set up a meeting with Norwegian opposition in the third round next week.

Online Editors