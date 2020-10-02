Hoops put Sligo to sword and take another step on stroll to title

Jack Byrne is congratulated by Shamrock Rovers team-mate Graham Burke, right. after scoring the third goal against Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

AS the dominant side in Irish football this year, one could understand if there were people affiliated with Shamrock Rovers miffed that Dundalk are hogging the headlines again.

In most years, their stroll to the title would be the story of the season.

But the long-sighted around Tallaght know that the accolades and the opportunities will come. The champions route is the only show in town as regards European progression and Rovers will be taking that spot next year.

This impressive dismissal of Sligo Rovers brings Stephen Bradley’s side within four points of the title and it’s already a case of when they win the league rather than if they do so.

Once again, the architect of their victory is a player that will be firmly in the mainstream next week.

Jack Byrne signed out of this game with 15 minutes to go, chatting with Bradley before leaving the pitch – he was booked for leaving before a sub was ready. It appeared to be a precautionary step before he links up with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad tomorrow.

In reality, he’s a long shot to come into the equation for involvement in Slovakia but he’s done all that could be asked of him in the build-up. He came to the fore either side of the break in a game that lost a bit of its sheen when a horrible error from Ed McGinty gave the natives a soft lead with Ronan Finn’s weak shot slipping under his body.

McGinty could have done without that before heading off for Irish U-21 service. He was kept busy here, and was powerless to prevent Graham Burke from doubling the lead following a sumptuous pass from Byrne that showcased his vision and technique.

With Garry Buckley trying to learn the centre-half ropes, Liam Buckley’s side looked vulnerable at the back despite bright spells in attack.

Byrne sealed their fate with his eighth of the campaign to move top of the scoring charts. Sub Dylan Watts added a fourth

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus, Grace, O’Brien (Kavanagh 74), Scales; Finn (Marshall 74), McEneff, O’Neill, Farrugia (Lafferty 79); Burke, Byrne (Watts 74); Greene (Williams 79).

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty, Noone, McFadden, Buckley (Cawley 80), Penninkangas; Morahan, Seymore; Devers, De Vries, Junior; Coughlan.

REF – Damien McGrath

