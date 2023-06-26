Hoops experience shines through as Derry fire blanks in top of table clash

Shamrock Rovers 1 Derry City 0

WE may only be in the last week of June but the final quarter of this game had the feeling of a match with implications for the remainder of the season.

Derry City’s search for an equaliser that would prevent the gap between these sides from extending to seven points may just prove to be a microcosm of their campaign; glimpses of potential without the quality to ultimately see it through.

Without hitting the high notes here, Shamrock Rovers now hold a comfortable cushion in their push for a fourth successive title. That the man of the match was awarded to defensive lynchpin Roberto Lopes highlighted that they had to work for it. Experience at both ends of the park was key with Rory Gaffney’s decisive first half intervention showcasing how serial title winners pop up at the right times.

Derry won here earlier in the season but a comprehensive defeat in the Brandywell last month dented belief in their direction.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges kicked off this game in the manner of a side with a point to prove and they also had clearly worked on a gameplan that put the natives under pressure from the outset.

While Higgins remains without the services of Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney, there was a return for Cameron Dummigan that was kept under wraps.

He was selected on the right of a back three but, in truth, his main brief appeared to be keeping tabs on Gaffney with Derry sticking tight on the Hoops main creative outlets and then squeezing up. Rovers needed around a quarter of an hour to fully get a grip on proceedings and by then they had already enjoyed a letoff with Brandon Kavanagh’s drive fizzing wide.

But when the Hoops settled and rotated their midfield players to good effect, with Jack Byrne and Richie Towell busy, they began to find space to play. Towell should have opened the scoring when Johnny Kenny dropped short and then picked out his run but Brian Maher was alert to keep out a weak enough strike.

The Candystripes needed their application to be bang on as they were vulnerable when they lost possession and goal illustrated. Dummigan’s intercepted pass left Gaffney unattended with the Galwegian grateful to drive into space on a marauding run that finished with a right footer beyond the sluggish Maher.

Derry’s confidence was jolted and they risked the concession of another although a decent moment on the break finished disastrously when Lopes’ penalty box challenge on Ryan Graydon resulted in an awkward collision that ended the participation of the Candystripes right winger with ref Rob Hennessy adding insult to injury by producing a yellow for a dive – the wrong call.

The injury count was levelled up when Rovers lost Neil Farrugia to a hamstring issue, a real concern given his history with Europe just around the corner. Farrugia had wasted a few decent openings prior to this enforced departure. His replacement Sean Gannon is a more defensive option so Rovers entered the second half without that ball carrying release.

Derry were combative from the restart, affording the champions less time on the ball and enjoying reasonable spells of possession without ever really looking like hurting their hosts. Dead ball situations were their main avenue of sending the ball into the danger zone and Rovers were disciplined enough in how they managed that issue.

A variety of changes from the respective benches did little to affect the overall pattern but Derry naturally lifted things a notch as the finishing line approached with the direct threat of Cian Kavanagh sprung for the late rally. When it really mattered, however, a Rovers body was always in the right place. Similar to where they sit in the league table.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls, Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia (Gannon 45), Towell (Watts 76), Poom, Kavanagh; Gaffney (Power 76), Byrne (Burt 64); Kenny (Burke 64)

Derry City: Maher, Dummigan (Connolly 65), S McEleney, McJannet; Boyce, O’Reilly, Diallo (C Kavanagh 75), Doherty; Graydon (McEneff 37), B Kavanagh; McGonigle

Referee: Rob Hennessy