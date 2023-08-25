Honours even between Bohs and Derry after lightning strike delayed thriller

Bohemians 2, Derry City 2

Michael Duffy of Derry City in action against Jordan Flores of Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

There tends to be fireworks when Derry City visit Dalymount Park but the game started with lightning that put the game in jeopardy, a strike on the old venue’s floodlights delaying proceedings by 45 minutes.

It was worth waiting for. In 2021, these sides shared six goals in a Phibsborough thriller and Derry got the better of a five-goal affair last summer. On this occasion, four goals were split evenly, the only surprise being that Jonathan Afolabi’s 53rd-minute penalty brought an end to the scoring.

Derry came closest to a winner in a game that could have swung in either direction. Cameron Dummigan said earlier this week that City need eight wins from their last ten games so this reduces the margin for error on that measure but there’s still plenty of life in the campaigns of these protagonists.

The Derry fans showed a sense of humour during the nervous wait for a green light, flashing their mobile phone lights. After an unexpected relocation to Dublin for a European tie, a wasted journey eight days later would have been hard to stomach.

​They might have been reviewing those sentiments in the early minutes, with the football initially threatening to make it a worse trip than the abandonment scenario.

Afolabi had already wasted a glorious opportunity before James Clarke delivered the breakthrough goal, the in-form midfielder finishing after a brilliant Paddy Kirk pass split the Candystripes’ defence. The loss of Mark Connolly to injury compounded the agony.

Derry responded strongly, though, with Will Patching becoming influential in the playmaking role with wingers Michael Duffy and Paul McMullan a constant threat. Scottish front man Danny Mullen put in his best display since his summer move.

The front four pulled the hosts out of shape and the leveller was instigated by Patching with McMullan’s pass allowing Duffy to convert. Bohs had lost their way, and they fell behind when an unremarkable cross into the box by Ciarán Coll resulted in Mullen rising above the static Kasper Radkowski to loop a header over James Talbot.

The interval came at a good time for the hosts, and they resumed with purpose although they were helped back into the game by Sadou Diallo’s clumsy challenge on Adam McDonnell as the Bohs midfielder entered the box. Afolabi drove it down the middle.

Chances at both ends followed, the better ones coming for Derry with Talbot producing a fine stop to deny Mullan before a Ben Doherty thunderbolt struck the crossbar.

Bohemians – Talbot, Buckley, Radkowski, Nowak, Kirk; Flores, McDonnell; Connolly (McDaid 64), Clarke, Grant (Coote 78); Afolabi (O’Sullivan 86).

Derry City – Maher, Coll, Connolly (S McEleney 17), McJannet, Doherty; O’Reilly, Diallo (P McEleney 64); McMullan, Patching, Duffy; Mullen (McGonigle 78).

Ref – Rob Harvey