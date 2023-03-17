Home frustration for Derry City as fightback needed to rescue derby draw against Sligo

If their first derby of the season was a test of Derry City’s credentials as potential title winners, they failed to convince.

Derry frustrated their fans by needing to come from behind and score with a set piece to earn a point at home to a dogged Sligo Rovers side.

City do take an unbeaten record into the international break, where they hope their medical staff can do what’s needed to get their injured players available again, but they are capable of better than this 1-1 draw, secured by Ciaran Coll’s 78th minute goal, which cancelled out a first-half effort from Max Mata.

Aware before kick-off that champions Shamrock Rovers had, again, dropped points, Derry saw this game as a chance to press their advantage. Maybe it was forced by that sense of expectation, but there was an uneasy mood.

On 11 minutes, Derry had a genuine grievance when Jamie McGonigle fired them in front, only for referee Adriano Reale to halt play just as he struck, bringing the play back for a free-kick for an earlier incident.

Sligo had spent the opening stages soaking up Derry pressure, but with their first attack, they took the lead. Reece Hutchinson, down the left, swung in a cross that the unmarked Mata headed home. Derry responded to the concession of the goal with long spells of possession but little penetration.

Sligo then suffered a blow when Swedish full-back Johan Brannefalk suffered an injury and had to be stretchered off, his replacement Karl O’Sullivan lasting only minutes before injury also ended his night.

The second half was more of the same, Derry in control of the ball for long spells but lacking the conviction to use it. Defender Shane McEleney went close on 67 minutes with a headed effort from Graydon’s cross.

City finally drew level on 78 minutes, Ben Doherty with the corner and Coll’s firm header beating McNicholas.

Derry were almost caught out, though, as Sligo responded instantly. Estonian international Bogdan Vastsuk broke free and found himself with only Brian Maher to beat, but his weak shot went wide, Vastsuk’s last act before he was substituted. His compatriot Frank Liivak had another late chance for Rovers, who earned their point.

DERRY – Maher; Boyce (C Kavanagh 76), Coll, S McEleney (McLaughlin 86), Doherty; Diallo, P McEleney; Graydon, Patching (B Kavanagh 65), O’Neill (McEneff 65); McGonigle.

SLIGO – McNicholas; Brannefalk (O’Sullivan 42, Browning 46), Mahon (Clancy 46), Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Bolger, Morohan (Liivak 71); Hartmann, Vastsuk (Barlow 81), Fitzgerald; Mata

REF – A Reale