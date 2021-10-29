| 10.3°C Dublin

Home comforts for Rovers as title party looms for Bradley

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Stephen Bradley wants his Shamrock Rovers side to make the most of home advantage tonight and secure the 2021 title in front of their own supporters.

Second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic have already admitted that they realistically can’t catch Rovers to deny the Hoops a second successive title, and no matter how the Saints fare this evening, a win for Rovers at home to Finn Harps will guarantee them their crown, although there will be no trophy presentation tonight.

Last year, Rovers weren’t even in action when the league was secured as that happened when their challengers Bohemians lost to Finn Harps, while previous titles were secured away to Bray Wanderers (2010) and UCD (2011).

