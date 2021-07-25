Holders Dundalk grab lucky extra-time win over Treaty United

Referee Neil Doyle issues a straight red card to Treaty United's Anthony O’Donnell during yesterday's FAI Cup First Round encounter against Dundalk at Market's Field in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

FAI Cup holders Dundalk survived a massive scare and needed extra-time to see-off a gallant Treaty United effort yesterday afternoon.

Patrick McEleney’s deflected effort ensured Dundalk’s love affair with the FAI Cup can continue, though they were made to work hard by Tommy Barrett’s Treaty United.

Han Jeongwoo for Dundalk and Joel Coustrain for Treaty United, forced the only notable saves from either ’keeper in the opening half.

The introduction of Patrick McEleney on the hour mark gave Dundalk some impetus, and he went close on 69 and 72 minutes, drawing a decent save from Tadhg Ryan from outside the area. The hosts played on the counter and their own substitute, Willie Armshaw fired over entering the final 10 minutes.

With the break in extra-time approaching McEleney managed to get a shot off and will be thankful of a huge deflection for his third goal of the season. The breakthrough came on 104 minutes an effort from McEleney who saw his shot trickle into the net via a Treaty leg, for the game’s only goal. Treaty pushed for the equaliser but Dundalk were able to hold on for safe passage into the next round.

TREATY UNITED – T Ryan; E McCarthy, M Walsh, A O’Donnell, M Ludden; J Coustrain, J Lynch (McNamara 75), C O’Connell (J Collins 74), J Coustrain (M Keane 40), S McSweeney (A Murphy 91), S Christopher (W Armshaw, 68); K Hanlon (McKevitt 67).

DUNDALK – A Abibi; R Jurkovskis (S Nattestad 95), C Dummigan (W Zahibo 110), A Boyle, D Leahy; S Murray (P McEleney 59), G Sloggett, S Stanton (W Patching 60), D Kelly ( V Adeokun 73), D McMillian, H Jeongwoo.

REFEREE – Neil Doyle (Dublin).