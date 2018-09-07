Hoban double helps Dundalk cruise past Limerick in cup quarter-final clash

TWO goals from Patrick Hoban and one each from John Mountney and Georgie Kelly helped Dundalk to an easy victory over Limerick at the Markets Field.

Stephen Kenny’s side hit the front when Ronan Murray found himself through on goal and squared for Hoban to tap in after just five minutes.

The home side had already endured a couple of let-offs by the time Hoban’s second on 16 minutes effectively put the game to bed. Dane Massey delivered from the left-hand side and Hoban got in between two Limerick defenders to head home despite Tommy Holland’s best efforts.

Murray and Brian Gartland went close to a third for Dundalk before Mountney made it three in the lead up to half-time. Hoban’s through ball wasn’t dealt with by the Limerick defence and Massey set up Mountney with the easiest of finishes from close range.

Mountney then had a golden chance on the rebound after Holland saved with his legs from Murray but he managed to skew his shot wide from six yards.

Limerick improved in the second half and Cian Coleman had a goal disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Gary Rodgers but it was the visitors who got a deserved fourth goal.

Gartland’s outrageous run and pass set up Kelly to finish low past Holland in the 72nd minute to put the icing on the cake.

LIMERICK – Holland; Murphy, Kennedy, Brouder, Tracy; Maguire, Coleman, Duggan; O’Sullivan (Barry, 86), Ellis (Morrissey, 75, Fitzgerald, (Dennehy, 75).

DUNDALK – Rodgers; Gannon, Gartland, Cleary (Folan, 67), Massey; McEleney, Benson (Jarvis, 77); Mountney, Murray, Duffy; Hoban (Kelly, 55).

REF – D Tomney

Online Editors