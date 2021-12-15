Hibernian in pole position to sign Johnny Kenny as Sligo youngster attends game at Easter Road

Johnny Kenny of Sligo Rovers in action against St Patrick's Athletic. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Promising Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny was a guest of Scottish top-flight side Hibernian for their league game with Dundee last night as they battle with Celtic for the signature of the Ireland U-19 striker.

Kenny signed a new three-year deal with Sligo Rovers in November but there's a release clause of €150,000 that is set to be triggered when the transfer window opens in January.

Celtic are long-term admirers of the 18-year-old who made a huge impact in 2021 after breaking into the Bit O'Red side, hitting double figures in his maiden campaign.

But Hibs have made a move for the speedy attacker and he was present at a 1-0 victory over Dundee.

There is also English interest in Kenny, the son of former Sligo Rovers winger Johnny Snr.

However, the Scottish clubs are in pole position and willing to trigger the release clause that will allow firm discussions to take place next month.

Hibs are currently without a manager but that hasn't stopped them from pursuing a deal for Kenny, who could reasonably view the Easter Road outfit as a better bet for first-team football in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary is expected to be announced as a St Johnstone player in the coming days.

He has interest from multiple League of Ireland clubs but looks set to continue his career in Scotland - Independent.ie reported last month that St Johnstone were keen and it was subsequently confirmed by their manager Callum Davidson.

The final terms will be thrashed out in the coming days.

Scottish born midfielder Sam Stanton has returned home to sign for Raith Rovers after spending the last year with Cleary at Dundalk.