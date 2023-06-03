‘He’s walking around in there like he’s won a trophy’ – Stephen Bradley’s son Josh enjoys happy end to difficult week

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates with his son Josh after the LOI Premier Division win over Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium

Stephen Bradley thanked the Irish football community for their support after a tough week for his son Josh finished on a high with a visit to the Shamrock Rovers dressing room following their win over Dundalk.

Man of the match Aaron Greene gave his trophy to Josh at the end of a night where fans from both clubs showed their support for the youngster who was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

His situation ended up back in the news unexpectedly when the Hoops boss was on the receiving end of chants from Cork fans at Turner’s Cross last week.

Bradley was delighted to see his son in good spirits following a 2-0 victory for his side and he was aware of chants from the stands.

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara reflect on Friday's League of Ireland action

“It’s incredible, obviously from Shamrock Rovers fans but also Dundalk fans as well, I thought it was incredible support they showed Josh,” said Bradley.

“A massive thank you to both sets of fans. He (Josh) is in the dressing room now and Aaron has given him his award, he’s walking around like he’s won it.

"It’s finished off a difficult week for him and it’s nice he’s in there happy and goes home with a trophy.

“The Dundalk fans were brilliant and I said yesterday that fans from all over the country, Bohemians fans, Derry fans, Drogheda, Cork, all over the country, they contacted me through letters and email and that’s truly what this country is about.

“We all know it’s a small minority,” continued Bradley, who used his TV interview to assert that he wants the culprits to be identified publicly and charges to be pressed.

“The support that has been shown from around has been fantastic and we can’t thank them enough.”

From a football perspective, Bradley was thrilled by his team’s response to back to back defeats, especially when they suffered another red card when Ronan Finn committed a professional foul early in the second half.

Rovers were one up at that point but they stretched their lead with Greene again finding space in behind Dundalk having run riot in this fixture last year.

“We knew how they would come and press us and try to play and we felt we could cause them real problems if our decisions were good,” said Bradley.

“Once they opened up, you could see the difference. It opened the game up and we picked them off quite easily in the second half even when we were down to 10 men.

"They pushed the full-backs really high, and we knew the spaces would be there and the way Aaron and Rory (Gaffney) were playing and when you have Jack (Byrne) on the pitch you can always then go and exploit them, and we did.”

Bradley felt that the unique experience of playing a portion of the game with eight men in Turner’s Cross helped in this instance.

“Last week’s experience has definitely helped us tonight. We felt we should have come away with at least a draw last week, even going down to eight,” he said.

“We looked back at the game and we knew what we needed to tidy up, and you could see when we went down to 10 the spaces that were there last week weren’t there tonight.”

Visiting boss Stephen O’Donnell was disappointed that his charges struggled against ten men for the second week in succession after labouring in their defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

He acknowledged that his team look ‘rudderless’ at times while also stressing his belief that his players have the ability to come good.

“We seem to be the ones who lost composure when they went down to ten men for seven or eight minutes after it and it cost us,” said O’Donnell.

“I can’t keep coming here and saying the same thing when teams are going to ten men, we keep giving up poor goals.

"Poor decision making, that’s been sort of a theme of ours, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot too many times.”