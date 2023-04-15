‘He’s the best young kid I’ve ever seen, he’s exceptional’ – Saints boss Clancy heaps praise on teenage midfielder Adam Murphy

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy has delivered a glowing assessment of teenage midfielder Adam Murphy, describing him as the best young player that he has ever worked closely with.

Murphy (18) has returned after spending the guts of a year on the sidelines with a hamstring problem that needed surgery and was trusted in the heart of the Saints engine room for last night’s thrilling Dublin derby win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Clancy is convinced that the best is yet to come from the Belvedere product, asserting that he would rank Murphy above any youngster he has encountered – and that extends to his own playing career which included a stint in England and a long spell in the Scottish top flight.

"Only for injuries, I think a lot more people in the country would know who Adam Murphy is,” said Clancy, speaking after his side moved within four points of Bohs after a 3-2 success.

"I think he's an absolutely outstanding talent. From anywhere I've played or managed, he's the best young kid I've ever seen, I rate him that highly. He’s exceptional, a really good player and again that was his first start since he got a bad injury against Dundalk last year on his 17th birthday. He turned 18 there last week.

"It was an exceptional performance by him. He should have fouled James Clarke for the second (Bohs) goal but we'll let him away with that one, that will come with experience. I think Adam is going to be a really big player and have a massive career.”

Naturally enough, that pitch means that Clancy is anticipating interest in a player that is already on the radar of several English clubs.

However, the Saints focus for now is on ensuring that Murphy gets a regular run of games to really learn his trade.

"We'll do our best (to hold onto him) but, yeah, we want Adam to do exceptionally well for us, that starts again with recovery tomorrow and we'll go again for next week. I think if he fulfils his potential he'll have a very good career,” continued Clancy.

"He had the surgical procedure (last year) to strengthen him up, and his professionalism for a young kid and the way he looks after himself is excellent. With his body, he's probably grown into it now as well, he's a very explosive kid. Listen, we want him to get a good run of games, keep fit and he'll be a pleasure to watch.”

Clancy admitted it’s difficult to assess where his team stand after a poor start to the campaign was followed by four straight wins to propel them to second spot.

There were good and bad patches in the Dalymount win, with the Saints lethal on the counter to open up a 3-1 interval lead but then allowing their levels to drop when Bohs dropped to ten men following the dismissal of Jordan Flores just before the break.

"I thought we were better team in the first half 11 v 11,” said Clancy, “I was disappointed with how the game went in the second half. We sort of sat off and tried to defend a two-goal lead, we should have used the ball better and gone after a fourth goal.

"It's so tight in the league. Normally you say it will settle after one round of games but I think this year it will probably be the second round before you have a clear picture of people's standings.”

Clancy hailed the form of Chris Forrester and another teenage prospect, Sam Curtis (17), the defender who has been tracked by Manchester City and is already in the Ireland U-21 squad.

"Chris Forrester in my eyes is the best player in the league, he’s been outstanding, and for us has been the catalyst for a really good run now,” said Clancy.

"In saying that, Sam Curtis, I still can’t believe he’s 17, the performances he’s putting in every week are that of a seasoned professional.

"Wins get you confidence. We’ve tried to change a bit how we play, we tried to bring more energy into the team and more running, and tried to get more players into the opposition box, players higher up the pitch.”

The Saints welcome champions Shamrock Rovers to Richmond Park next Friday with another sell-out Dublin derby guaranteed.