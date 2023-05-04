‘He's ready to go, he'll be fine’ – Rovers boss Stephen Bradley backs keeper Leon Pohls to cope against Bohs

Stephen Bradley says he has no worries about the ability of German goalkeeper Leon Pohls to deputise for Alan Mannus – starting with this week’s Dublin derby at home to league leaders Bohemians – as veteran Mannus faces a spell on the sidelines due to a broken finger.

Pohls was called off the bench to replace Mannus when he suffered that injury during Monday’s 2-0 win away to Derry City, a first outing of the season for the 26-year-old and only his sixth league appearance since he joined the Hoops in 2019. Bradley admits that the injury will keep Mannus out for a spell but with tests looming against Bohs, UCD, St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United, the Rovers boss feels Pohls can cope.

"Alan will be out for a few weeks. He hurt his finger in Derry. We got a scan and there is a dislocation and a little break,” Bradley said today ahead of the derby clash in front of an expected crowd of 7,500.

"He (Pohls) be fine. Part of football and part of the season is that you have players that will be injured. Between now and the start of the year we've had four or five players missing every week, and good players. You have to get on with it and understand that that's football.

"He's not a 19-year-old kid who has never played a game. He's played some big games for us and he'll be fine. He's ready to go.

"He has played in this game before over in Dalymount two years back. The reason we played him in Europe a lot last year was for situations like this, to get him that big game experience.

"He played at Djurgardens where there were 20-odd thousand at the game. He played in a few European games.

"That was the reason, always thinking of the bigger picture with him. I think keepers only get better by playing in real life scenarios. You can do all the training you want. What we have seen is Leon improving and getting better. I believe he is ready and we have faith in him."

Former Bohs man Liam Burt and Seán Gannon are back in the Rovers squad after injury and are in contention to feature at home to the league leaders while Latvian born teenager Toms Leitis steps up from the U19 squad to step in as understudy for Pohls.