'He's just really passionate about it' - Enda Stevens backs Kenny's Ireland plan

Ireland defender Enda Stevens says he's fully behind Stephen Kenny's plan to revitalise the way the national team play and the Sheffield United man admits he's been won over by the passion shown by Mick McCarthy's successor.

The Irish squad fly out to Sofia today for Thursday's Nations League clash with Bulgaria, Kenny's first game in charge.

Stevens was aware of Kenny from his time in the League of Ireland and is friends with current home-based players who played under Kenny, like Bohemians man Keith Ward, and he's keen to see how Kenny gets on.

"He’s just a manager who wears his heart on his sleeve, you can see the passion that he has and the dedication he gets into how he wants us to play and how he wants you to really do well, there is an opportunity there for us with the games coming up," Stevens said.

"There are a lot of games over the next season or so. He’s just really passionate about it, he really cares about it as well.

"I think he just wants to have an identity, he wants to implement his identity as a way of playing, formation, he wants the players to play the way he feels we should be playing.

"And that’s what we’ve got to work on, the way of playing which we probably didn’t have over the last few years.

"I think he wants to instill confidence in us to play and be on the front foot. With the previous manager Mick, he tried to do that and it kind of worked for a bit. We played well, we picked up performances and we just didn’t get the results.

"The new manager will come with his own ideas, he still wants to us to play front foot football, we just need to rectify his ideas on the pitch," Stevens added.

