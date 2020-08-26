'He's been fine' - Rovers boss Bradley says Jack Byrne confident of Ireland return

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says Jack Byrne is confident he can win back his place in the Ireland squad and is "mature" about his exclusion by Stephen Kenny for the upcoming Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

And Bradley has also confirmed that next week's league game at home to Bohemians will go ahead despite fears of a postponement due to international call-ups, though he will have to cope without Ireland U-21 stars Neil Farrugia and Liam Scales for Monday's FAI Cup tie at home to Cork City.

Byrne was capped at senior level by Mick McCarthy but Kenny has opted not to call in the Dubliner for the game in Sofia and the home tie against Finland. While Michael Obafemi used social media to express his surprise at his exclusion, Bradley says Byrne has accepted his omission after a discussion with Kenny.

Stephen Bradley takes his Shamrock Rovers side into Europa League action against Finnish side Ilves Tampere tomorrow. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley takes his Shamrock Rovers side into Europa League action against Finnish side Ilves Tampere tomorrow. Photo: Sportsfile

"He's been fine, really good with it and you can see his maturity, he's had a good conversation with Stephen," Bradley said today ahead of the Hoops' final training session before tomorrow's Europa League tie at home to Finnish side Ilves Tampere.

"I think Jack will always feel he has enough to help the squad win games and I feel that as well.

"His ability is something we haven't got, the type of player he is, we don't have that type in the squad.

"As Stephen said he's not too far away, I see him being heavily involved in the group going forward, he's just unlucky in that he has missed out but I had a good conversation with Jack on Monday night when he'd spoken to Stephen and he was fine, he was clear in his head what he has been doing, what he has to do, he was mature about it."

Bradley confirmed that the game at home to Bohs, a key match in the title race, goes ahead on Saturday week as planned, as international call-ups on both sides had put the game in doubt.

Rovers players Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia and Bohs pair Danny Grant and Danny Mandroiu will join Jim Crawford's U21 squad for a training camp next week but will leave that squad to hook up with their clubs next Thursday to prepare for the Saturday derby, all four missing FAI Cup duties next Monday.

"We had to request for (the games against) Cork and Bohs to be off as we felt we could be down five players with the internationals," said Bradley.

"We weren't aware that Bohs had an agreement to release their players back on the Thursday, we only got a phone call on Tuesday to say that could be the case for us as well, that's no problem for us.

"If we didn't request Bohs and Cork to be off and we have five called up late the window is gone and we couldn't have done it, we had to protect ourselves.

"We weren't aware that Bohs had an agreement to get their players back on the Thursday, we hadn't been offered that, we had no other option but once we got the phone call on Tuesday evening and this was on the table, it was a no-brainer to play the game."

Online Editors