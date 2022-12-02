‘He’s an even better player than when I brought him to Derry’ – Bohs boss Devine hails arrival of James Akintunde

DECLAN Devine says it was a “no-brainer” to bring former Derry City striker James Akintunde to Bohemians after the English-born striker had been a thorn in the Gypsies’ side.

The 26-year-old spent three seasons with Derry where he had a habit of scoring against Bohs and when City confirmed last week that he was being allowed to leave, ex-Derry boss Devine wasted no time in bringing him to Dalymount Park as his fourth major signing.

“When James became available it was a no-brainer for me to try to bring him to Bohemians,” said Devine.

“I brought him to Ireland, and I know all of his qualities and attributes. He will offer us tremendous versatility in the front three positions. He also knows the league now, has proven himself over the last number of years here, and is an even better player than when I brought him to Derry City.

“He will give 110% effort in training and in games, and ticks all the boxes of the kind of player we want and need to have at the club.”

Bohs have already re-signed former players Keith Buckley and Paddy Kirk as well as Adam McDonnell, with Liam Burt (Shamrock Rovers) joining Conor Levingston, Jamie Mullins and Tyreke Wilson in leaving.

