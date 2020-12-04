'He's a young powerful lad who will score goals' - Another arrival at Shels as Michael O'Connor signs

Shelbourne boss Ian Morris hopes that new signing Michael O'Connor will be a "handful" for opposition sides in their promotion bid next season after he completed a deal to land the forward.

O'Connor (22) has signed for Shels just days after his surprise exit from Scottish side Ross County was confirmed, O'Connor leaving County after a two-month spell where he failed to make a league appearance.

"He's a young powerful lad who will score goals. He is a lively character that needs to get in and play regularly. We’re delighted to have him in," Shels boss Morris said of O'Connor, an Ireland U-21 cap who previously played for Waterford, Shamrock Rovers and hometown club Dundalk.

Read More

He is the latest new arrival at Shels who this week also signed JJ Lunney, Glen McAuley, Michael Barker and John Ross Wilson.

Meanwhile, Galway United have also made a significant move in the transfer market, signing former player Ruairi Keating from English outfit Gateshead. Keating (25) lined out for Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps and Galway before a 2017 move to Torquay United, scoring 15 goals in 77 games for Torquay.

Online Editors