Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says that Danny Mandroiu's new level of fitness came to the fore after his injury time heroics broke St Patrick's Athletic hearts on Saturday evening.

Mandroiu, a winter signing from Bohemians, capitalised on an error from Lee Desmond to win possession at the halfway line and then hold off his pursuers before converting to give Rovers the win in the top two clash.

The ex-Brighton player fell out of favour with Bohs in his final year at Dalymount Park and had faced some internal questions about his attitude but Bradley showered praise on the 22-year-old after his strike extended the Tallaght club's lead over the Saints to five points.

"He's a joy to work with, his attitude is unbelievable," said Bradley, "We've obviously got him the fittest he's ever been. It's about working on his game and improving every day.

"That goal was special. I haven't seen a goal like that in his country in terms (of it being) so late and that speed and composure and bravery because he knows he is getting hit in the end, it's fantastic.

"He’s been first class since he came in, his attitude, his desire to understand every play and his quality is there for all to see. That goal, I can’t think of another player in the country - Michael Duffy maybe - who could score it. It’s fantastic.

"In terms of ability, Danny is up there with the best I’ve seen in this country but it is about fine tuning that and getting it in our system."

Rovers have nabbed vital late goals in five of their ten matches this term, securing three wins and two draws from their efforts once the clock ticks past the 87th minute.

"I think it shows a lot of the quality that we have," says Bradley, "They're an extremely fit group, the belief they have is fantastic. They trust what we do and whether it is the 90th minute or the 94th minute they just keep pushing and pushing and they get their rewards so it's a testament to the group, the belief and the qualities they have. It's no coincidence."