Heather O’Reilly reveals Arsene Wenger advice after World Cup winner signs for Shels ahead of Champions League campaign

Shelbourne have pulled off the biggest signing in the history of the Women's National League with the capture of former USA star and World Cup winner Heather O'Reilly - and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had a small role in the move which sees the 37-year-old link up with the Dublin club for a Champions League debut

O'Reilly, capped 231 times and the winner of three Olympic games titles and one World Cup with the US, had retired from playing but a chance encounter with Wenger at a charity event recently saw her reconsider, and with family links to Ireland she was open to the offer of a move to Shels, as the lure of Champions League football with the Reds this season was strong.

"I felt I had more to give, and the project at Shelbourne FC caught my eye from across the Atlantic. Ireland is where my family came from before moving to the US, so there’s a special connection," she said.

"I’m delighted to sign for this great club and help Shels on the journey to become one of the best teams the island of Ireland has ever seen. I’m relishing the chance to put on the boots again and hoping my experience and skills play a part in the pursuit of silverware.

“I played in Soccer Aid a few months ago. Arsene Wenger was my manager. We got talking after one of the sessions, and he said, ‘Heather, you are very good, you should still play’.

"I said, ‘Oh thanks Arsene, maybe. I never did play Champions League football, and it always bothered me’. He says, ‘You should do it. You should play’. I puffed out my chest, put some more thought into it, and said I was going to start having some conversations. Arsene Wenger was the catalyst to get me out of retirement, get the boots back on and give it a go with Shelbourne FC.”

O'Reilly spent the vast majority of her club career in the US, bar a stint with Arsenal in 2017-18, and she won the World Cup in 2015.

Shels boss Noel King added; : “Heather is a proven winner, we’re thrilled to bring one of the greatest players to ever play the game to Tolka Park. It’s an amazing moment for the club and for the Women’s National League as a whole to have a player of Heather’s stature. I think in particular, our younger players will flourish sharing the stage with a player who has seen, done and won it all.”