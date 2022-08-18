Heartfelt tributes pour in following the sudden passing of Bohemians volunteer Derek Monaghan

BOHEMIANS say the club have been left "devastated" by the sudden death of club volunteer Derek Monaghan.

Tributes from across the game, including messages from current and former Bohs players, have poured in since news emerged last night that 'Mono' had died suddenly, close to his native Cabra.

Monaghan had worked for the club, as a volunteer, as bar manager, PA announcer and match steward and his death has left the Phibsboro club in morning.

"It was with absolute devastation that we last night learned of the tragic passing of our dear friend Derek Monaghan, known to all simply as Mono," the club said today.

"From DJ, to bar manager, to pitchside announcer, to steward, to you-name-it, Mono did everything - for everyone - in a variety of roles at the club for so many years.

"On matchdays, Mono’s beaming smile was often the first thing to greet players and staff on arrival, and that same beaming smile would be the last thing so many supporters saw at the end of the night as he pulled the shutters down in the Members’ Bar after last orders.

"Football clubs really are all about people and Mono was one that made ours so special. In the short few hours since news of his passing, we have laughed and cried at the many heartfelt tributes paid to our dearest of friends.

"Predeceased by his father Patrick, we hope that those kind tributes are of some comfort to Mono’s mam Noeleen, beloved wife Elayne, children Adam, Sienna, Zara, and siblings Michelle, Robbie, Graham and Leanne," the club added.

Former player Danny Grant expressed his condolences on social media.

"Devastating news, Rest in peace Mono A true bohs legend who always had time for everybody that walked into dalymount, he will be sorely missed by absolutely everyone involved with the club. ❤️".

Ex-Bohs player and current first team coach Derek Pender said: Sickening news, A lovely lovely man . Dalymount won’t feel the same. God bless you Mono ⚫️"

A go-fund me page has been set up to support Monaghan's wife and young family.